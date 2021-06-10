Arcadia CEO and Founder Kiran Bhatraju Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Bhatraju founded Arcadia in 2014 to give energy customers a simple, easy, and affordable way to choose renewable energy. A native of Kentucky coal country, Bhatraju believed that people would choose clean energy if the option was available to them. Today, Arcadia has drastically increased accessibility to both energy data and clean energy options. Arcadia manages 6 terawatt-hours of residential energy demand and is the largest manager of residential community solar subscribers in the US.

"Being recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Finalist is a huge honor, not just for me but for Arcadia as a whole," said Bhatraju. "The entrepreneurial spirit is an important part of our company values. We're working to disrupt a century-old industry to give customers a better energy experience and drive a 100% renewable energy future. Our team is empowered each and every day knowing their work is making a true difference and a positive impact for people and our planet."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies, selected by a panel of independent judges. Nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 3 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

