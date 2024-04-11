Arcadia Cold Announces New Facility in Charleston

Arcadia has begun initial site clearing on a property in Ridgeville.

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold, a leading cold storage 3PL provider, is announcing the addition of a seventh facility to its national network. Sitework is underway in Charleston's Ridgeville Industrial Campus for a new cold storage warehouse to be managed by Arcadia Cold's growing team.

The demand for cold storage facilities in Charleston is fueled by the bustling Port of Charleston and the region's prominence as a leader in agriculture and food processing. Arcadia's facility will be located in Ridgeville, boasting convenient proximity to I-26 and I-95 for convenient transportation access to and from the port of Charleston as well as interior U.S. destinations.

In 2023, Arcadia Cold added over 200,000 pallet positions to strategic markets across the country. At 262,000 square feet, the Charleston facility will be fully racked to support more than 34,000 pallet positions for customers seeking a capable cold storage partner in the region with specialized port-related services.

Arcadia Cold's Chief Commercial Officer, JD Schwefler, said, "Arcadia is excited to add a second port-based facility to our network in the Charleston market. Our strategy is to provide exceptional service in key nodes of the supply chain. The message from our customers is clear—they need a better solution in Charleston and we are happy to fill that role."

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

