Arcadia Cold Sets its Sights on Chicago

Company finalizing plans for multi-facility footprint in the Chicagoland market for their next two cold storage facilities.

ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold, a leading cold storage 3PL provider, is announcing plans to begin construction on the first of two Chicago-area facilities by the end of 2024.

The demand for cold storage facilities in the Chicago area is driven by the city's strategic position as a major transportation hub and its status as a key player in the food distribution industry. As part of Arcadia's strategy to develop new, modern facilities in critical distribution markets, Chicago is the next logical region for the group to grow their business.

Arcadia, in collaboration with their national strategic development partner Saxum Real Estate, will build a combined 600,000 square feet of space, providing support for more than 80,000 pallet positions of frozen and refrigerated capacity. The space will be used for Arcadia's current client base and to satisfy demand from regional and national food manufacturers, retailers and foodservice providers in need of a high-quality cold storage service partner.

Recently, Arcadia announced their seventh facility in their national network to be built in Charleston, SC. Arcadia will also be celebrating the grand opening of their new Jacksonville, FL facility later in the year.

Arcadia Cold's CEO and President, Chris Hughes, said "I have been very pleased with the success of the initial five facilities we opened in 2023. As we continue to grow our company, we are excited to add facilities in the important Chicago market to expand our service area with our customer-centric approach."

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

