Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Acquires NATURELO®, a Premium Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements Brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NATURELO®, a premium brand of vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") derived from 'whole food' ingredients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare is a portfolio company of Avista Capital Partners, a leading middle-market healthcare private equity firm.

Founded in 2013, NATURELO® is a trusted brand of high-quality, natural vitamins and supplements that support total-body health with clean, simple ingredients. With customers in 93 countries and a strong online presence across leading digital marketplaces, NATURELO® is well aligned with the trend of rising consumer demand for self-directed wellness products.

Mike DeBiasi, CEO of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, said: "The strategic acquisition of NATURELO® represents a significant expansion of Arcadia's footprint into the large and rapidly growing VMS market. As consumers increasingly turn to self-directed health and wellness regimens, the appetite for premium products like those made by NATURELO® presents an incredible opportunity. We look forward to innovating and driving increased awareness of NATURELO®'s high-quality brand portfolio to consumers searching for simple, natural ways to feel better every day."

Rob Girardi, Partner at Avista Capital Partners, said: "Arcadia's acquisition of NATURELO® adds valuable scale, product diversity and increased online exposure within a rapidly accelerating VMS market. Arcadia is well positioned for continued success, working with exciting brands in the consumer healthcare sector to drive significant growth through a commitment to quality and innovation."

The acquisition of NATURELO® represents Arcadia's second add-on acquisition of 2020. Arcadia is currently evaluating a host of additional opportunities to further its strong growth trajectory.

ABOUT ARCADIA CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, formerly known as Kramer Laboratories, is a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines. For over 35 years, the company has been delivering innovative healthcare products to help consumers self-treat their everyday problems. Arcadia's flagship brands include Nizoral®, a highly efficacious therapeutic dandruff shampoo brand, Kaopectate®, a leader in treatment of diarrhea and upset stomach, Fungi-Nail®, a specialty anti-fungal product formulated with a clinically proven ingredient that cures and prevents fungal infections, and Opti-Nail™, a new and unique cosmetic fungal nail repair brand. Additional portfolio brands include HC Max™, a maximum strength anti-fungal remedy, and Safetussin®, a pharmacist-developed cough relief solution for adults suffering from diabetes and/or high blood pressure. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare's products are sold in over 60,000 stores nationwide, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets. Learn more at www.arcadiach.com.

ABOUT NATURELO®

We believe that the best vitamins and minerals come from nature, not from a lab. We take the gifts of nature – natural and delicious fruits and vegetables – and pack them into potent, high-quality supplements. Optimized for your body's absorption, NATURELO® Vitamins and Supplements source only the highest quality ingredients from the very best, most natural sources available. We want everyone to experience the benefits of whole food nutrition even if their busy lifestyle doesn't allow them to eat enough nutrient-rich foods every day. NATURELO® offers Prenatal & Postnatal Multivitamins and a line of Men's Health, Women's Health, Children's Health, Specialty Supplements, Green SuperFood Powder, Vitamins, Minerals, Omegas and Probiotics. www.NATURELO®.com

ABOUT AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $6 billion invested in more than 35 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – investing in the medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals, outsourced pharmaceutical services, distribution and consumer-driven healthcare sectors. Avista's Operating Executives and Advisors are an integral part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

