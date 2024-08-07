Avista Capital Partners Rebrands as Avista Healthcare Partners to Reflect Healthcare Specialization

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce it is rebranding as Avista Healthcare Partners. This name change cements Avista's established position as a premier healthcare investor with a 20+ year track record of investing in and building leading products and technology-focused healthcare businesses. Since transitioning from a generalist fund to a specialized healthcare-focused fund a decade ago, Avista has raised three dedicated healthcare funds exclusively focused on investments in high-growth middle-market product and technology healthcare companies in North America and Europe. Avista's most recent fund, Avista Healthcare Partners III, closed in February of 2024 at $1.5 billion, significantly exceeding its target of $1.25 billion.

David Burgstahler, Chief Executive Officer of Avista, said, "I am proud of the strong reputation we have built within the healthcare landscape, and we are excited to formally align our firm's name with our investment focus and identity. Avista has consistently delivered top-tier performance in the healthcare sector, and our team has exited 33 of our investments delivering $12.2 billion of proceeds on $4.2 billion of invested capital representing a 2.9x gross MOIC and 29% gross IRR. The rebrand crystallizes our market position and reinforces our commitment to our strategy."

Avista's high-touch approach to driving value creation, in collaboration with the management teams with whom it partners, has resulted in a 115% weighted average revenue growth across its investments. Avista and its co-investors have deployed $8 billion into over 45 healthcare product and technology businesses across six sub-sectors (outsourced pharma and medtech services; consumer healthcare; medical devices; specialty and generic pharmaceuticals; distribution and diagnostics; and healthcare technology). Avista features a highly experienced team of more than 30 professionals, including dedicated Strategic Executives with vast operational expertise at some of the world's leading healthcare companies.

Amanda Heravi, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, continued, "Rebranding to Avista Healthcare Partners marks a significant milestone for our firm. This new name more accurately represents the healthcare-only strategy we have pursued over the last decade with our healthcare specialist funds and underscores our future direction. It further differentiates and enhances Avista's position within the realm of middle-market private equity, solidifying our long-term commitment to the healthcare sector."

Founded in 2005, Avista is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $8 billion invested in more than 45 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel that help drive growth and performance to create long-term value and sustainable businesses.

