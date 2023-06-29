Arcadia University Named Among Nation's Top Schools for Transfer Students

News provided by

Arcadia University

29 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

GLENSIDE, Pa., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University is proud to announce it has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) 2023 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways it has created to support community college transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor's degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll is based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through Arcadia University's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways. Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

"Here at Arcadia we have dedicated staff to ensure our transfer students' transition is as seamless as possible," said Collene Pernicello, assistant vice president for Admissions & Enrollment Management at Arcadia University. "This recognition from Phi Theta Kappa is confirmation that we are leveraging the terrific relationships we have with community colleges and maintaining a successful pipeline from those institutions to our own."

Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education (ACE) conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Outcome metrics taken into consideration included institutions' percentage of transfer in their undergraduate population, average bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers, average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan, and average percentage of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid.

Arcadia surpassed the average in three of these categories.

  • The University's last recorded four-year bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers was 72 percent, compared to an average of 66 percent among all of this year's Transfer Honor Roll institutions.
  • Arcadia accepts nearly 95 percent of credits toward major or academic plan completion compared to an average of 85 percent.
  • One hundred percent of Arcadia's full-time transfer students in fall 2022 received merit-based financial aid, compared to an average of 73 percent.

SOURCE Arcadia University

Also from this source

Arcadia University Launches MBA Program Online

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.