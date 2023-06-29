Arcadia University Named Among Nation's Top Schools for Transfer Students

GLENSIDE, Pa., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University is proud to announce it has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) 2023 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways it has created to support community college transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor's degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll is based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through Arcadia University's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways. Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

"Here at Arcadia we have dedicated staff to ensure our transfer students' transition is as seamless as possible," said Collene Pernicello, assistant vice president for Admissions & Enrollment Management at Arcadia University. "This recognition from Phi Theta Kappa is confirmation that we are leveraging the terrific relationships we have with community colleges and maintaining a successful pipeline from those institutions to our own."

Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education (ACE) conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Outcome metrics taken into consideration included institutions' percentage of transfer in their undergraduate population, average bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers, average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan, and average percentage of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid.

Arcadia surpassed the average in three of these categories.

The University's last recorded four-year bachelor's degree completion rate among transfers was 72 percent, compared to an average of 66 percent among all of this year's Transfer Honor Roll institutions.

Arcadia accepts nearly 95 percent of credits toward major or academic plan completion compared to an average of 85 percent.

One hundred percent of Arcadia's full-time transfer students in fall 2022 received merit-based financial aid, compared to an average of 73 percent.

