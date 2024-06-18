Arcadia University Signs Teach-Out Agreement With UArts, Welcoming Transfer Students With Easy Application Process

GLENSIDE, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University has signed a teach-out agreement with the University of the Arts and is proud to support UArts students with a concise and streamlined transfer application process.

Arcadia's esteemed programs in Visual and Performing Arts, Creative Writing, and Art Education combine the individual attention of a small school with the diversity of hands-on studio art, theater, music, and study abroad opportunities that enrich the liberal arts experience. The Arcadia community is one that celebrates authenticity and advocates for justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The institutions signed an official teach-out agreement on June 17. UArts students who transfer to Arcadia will have all their UArts credits accepted for programs that Arcadia offers, no application fees, out-of-pocket costs matched, and assistance for SEPTA costs for Philly commuters. Additionally, Arcadia will ensure that students complete their bachelor's degree on their originally intended timeline. Portfolio review and audition requirements will be waived.

"The close-knit community of supportive fellow students, faculty, and staff are here to welcome and support UArts students," said June Lee, Department Chair of the Visual and Performing Arts at Arcadia University. "With a wide range of resources and opportunities we offer, students can pursue their artistic passion and find a new academic and creative home at Arcadia University. We especially encourage first-year and transfer students to explore the range of options and support services available at Arcadia."

UArts students can check to see their degree program's equivalency at Arcadia using the degree program equivalency chart linked here . Arcadia has set up a dedicated email ( [email protected] ) and hotline for UArts students 267-957-ARTS (2787). Arcadia is hosting a series of information sessions and visit days for UArts students this summer. To learn more and to sign up, click here .

