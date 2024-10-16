Arcadia University Stays #1 in Pennsylvania for Study Abroad

U.S. News & World Report also ranks Arcadia high for health sciences, social mobility

GLENSIDE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University proudly stands as the top university in Pennsylvania for study abroad, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Colleges rankings . Arcadia has held that spot for six consecutive years since the introduction of the category. Nationally, the university is ranked #16 for study abroad, according to the 2025 list.

U.S. News & World Report also named Arcadia a Top Performer on Social Mobility for the sixth year in a row. This ranking assesses how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students and is computed using graduation rates of students awarded Pell Grants.

Arcadia's graduate programs in Physical Therapy (#1 in Philadelphia region and #2 in Pennsylvania), Physician Assistant (#3 in region), Public Health (#10 in Pennsylvania), and Education (#9 in Pennsylvania) were all ranked in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings , published earlier this year.

Arcadia is also ranked #3 in the nation for study abroad by the Institute of International Education. Arcadia's renowned study abroad programs are ranked higher than Harvard, Yale, and nearly all Ivy League colleges and universities. Students can study abroad as early as their first year through Preview or the First-Year Study Abroad Experience , for as short as one week to as long as an academic year.

Students at Arcadia explore an academic curriculum that prepares them for success in their chosen fields. Arcadia graduates are employed by top-notch companies and organizations such as Alphabet (Google), Amazon, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Comcast NBCUniversal, Doylestown Health, and Ernst & Young.

Along with the aforementioned rankings, Arcadia is one of The Princeton Review's Best Regional Colleges for the 10th consecutive year, further solidifying its reputation for academic excellence.

About Arcadia University

