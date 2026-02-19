Arcadia University to Add Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in Fall 2026

Feb 19, 2026

Program to be one of the Philadelphia region's few cybersecurity bachelor's degree offerings.

GLENSIDE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in fall 2026, Arcadia University will offer a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program, the latest demonstration of its commitment to preparing students for high-demand, impactful careers.

Arcadia's new B.S. in Cybersecurity in the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics answers one of the most urgent workforce needs of the decade: preparing professionals who can safeguard digital systems, organizations, and communities. The program equips students with both immediate job readiness and long-term leadership potential.

Arcadia's degree program integrates five industry-recognized certifications from CompTIA and ISC² directly into the curriculum: Security+, CySA+, Network+, A+, and CISSP prep. Such an embedded-certification model is unmatched among residential programs in the region, ensuring Arcadia graduates leave with verifiable skills that resonate with employers. These certificates are offered in partnership with Core Education and are incorporated into our hybrid certification course sequence.

"Cybersecurity is a rapidly evolving field that demands both technical expertise and ethical clarity," said Dr. Vitaly Ford, associate professor and director of Computer Science and Cybersecurity programs. "Arcadia's program is intentionally designed to send graduates into the field fully job-ready, demonstrating real technical competency to think critically, lead with integrity, and adapt to new challenges. By combining embedded certifications, experiential learning, and our distinctive global perspective, we are preparing students not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of meaningful work."

Students will learn how to secure networks and systems, detect and mitigate cyber threats, navigate the ethical and legal dimensions of digital security, and communicate complex technical concepts across diverse professional settings. Coursework is paired with hands-on practice, competitions, mentorship from both faculty and industry professionals, and access to Arcadia's global learning experiences. Cybersecurity students can study abroad and remain fully on track to graduate, reflecting the University's commitment to preparing graduates who are globally aware digital defenders.

Graduates will enter the workforce with validated, employer-recognized credentials, including the two leading certifications according to cyberseek.org: Security+ and CISSP, with the latter being one of the most respected and difficult cybersecurity qualifications. At Arcadia, the combination of a rigorous, personalized academic experience with in-demand certifications opens doors to internship opportunities, a stronger edge in interviews, and quicker advancement into leadership positions.

