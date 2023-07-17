Arcadia University to Add Men's and Women's Wrestling

News provided by

Arcadia University

17 Jul, 2023, 11:32 ET

GLENSIDE, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcadia University Department of Athletics and Recreation is excited to announce the addition of men's and women's wrestling programs, to begin competition in the fall of 2025. Arcadia's will become the 21st Division III men's program in the state of Pennsylvania and the seventh women's.

This increases Arcadia's offerings to sponsor 28 sports (14 women, 13 men, one co-ed) beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, including the recent additions of esports (2019), women's and men's indoor and outdoor track and field (2019), and women's and men's ice hockey (2021). Arcadia captured two MAC Freedom championships last year in men's basketball and baseball.

"Arcadia has demonstrated a great commitment to expanding our sport offerings over the last decade," Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Granata said. "The university is committed to providing a wide range of sport offerings to meet the needs of current and prospective student-athletes. We are located in an area that is ripe with wrestling talent and look forward to building a competitive program."

The search for two separate head coaches will begin later this year, with the goal of placing successful candidates by next spring following the completion of the upcoming wrestling season.

As of July 2023, the NCAA sponsors 122 varsity men's programs and 51 women's programs at the Division III level. The Knights will be the eighth team in the MAC for men's and the fifth for women's.

The men's team will compete in the MAC and NCAA Southeast Regional along with dual meets and invitational tournaments, while the women's team will compete with an independent schedule featuring dual meets and invitational tournaments.

Earlier this spring, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctioned women's wrestling, with the requisite 100 schools in the state sponsoring competition. This allows both district and state championships to open to girls' wrestlers. The PIAA also sponsors 471 boys' programs with 9,420 boys' wrestlers as of the 2021-22 school year.

Arcadia plans to convert the existing 8,500-square-foot gymnasium at 125 Royal Ave., site of the former Bishop McDevitt High School, into a practice facility including approximately 5,000 square feet of mat space, cardio equipment, and related training equipment. There will be an adjacent 1,500-square-foot weight room, locker rooms, coaching offices, and an athletic training room on-site. Renovations are planned for the 2023-24 academic year.

SOURCE Arcadia University

