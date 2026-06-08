Arcadis attends the breaking ground ceremony on I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge P3 Project

Transformative investment boosts safety and economic growth for Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, together with its partner Calcasieu Design Partners, is proudly participating in the commencement of the next phase of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge public-private partnership (P3) project. The project's official groundbreaking ceremony took place on April 29, 2026, and construction is now underway.

This public-private project, developed by CBP, Calcasieu Bridge Partners (Plenary Americas, Acciona Concessions and Sacyr Concessions) and led by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) as the public sector sponsor, will replace the 70-year-old Calcasieu River Bridge. Modernization efforts will focus on key interchanges and roadways along the 5.5-mile I-10 corridor, a crucial artery stretching from California to Florida and serving as a major economic and transportation route across the United States. Arcadis, in partnership with Huval & Associates, Modjeski & Masters and Jansen & Spaans and on behalf of its client, LBB, Louisiana Bridge Builders (Acciona-Sacyr), will provide design and engineering support to bring this vision to life.

The new I-10 Calcasieu Bridge will serve as the gateway to SW Louisiana, strengthening the connection between communities, industry and commerce along one of America's most vital corridors, support economic growth, improve safety, and ease the daily commute for more than 90,000 drivers. Improvements include provisions for pedestrians and cyclists, advanced traffic management technology, and updated safety features designed to reduce congestion and accidents.

Angelica Corradi, senior design-build project director at Arcadis, said: "We are proud to see this project moving from concept to construction, working closely with our partners and stakeholders to ensure this vital corridor supports the region's needs for generations. This project demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safer, sustainable and resilient infrastructure in Louisiana."

The new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge will bring lasting benefits to local communities and reaffirming I-10's role as a key corridor for national commerce and mobility.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

SOURCE Arcadis