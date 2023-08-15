Arcadis Partners with CubicPV for Detailed Design of New US Solar Wafer Facility

Arcadis providing full architecture and engineering design services for the new factory, which fills a key void in the US solar manufacturing landscape.

Through its role in the project, Arcadis advances its goal to assist with the global effort toward decarbonization.

Latest project unites Arcadis' expanded global capabilities in architecture and urbanism with high-tech industry expertise, following recent acquisitions of IBI Group and DPS Group.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it is providing full architectural and engineering design services to solar manufacturing innovator CubicPV ("Cubic") for its 10-gigawatt (GW) silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the United States. The new wafer campus represents a significant step forward in the onshoring of US solar component manufacturing. It is supported by the strong market demand for domestically produced wafers and the favorable investment market created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In addition to providing multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, advanced industrial process design, and project management services for the solar manufacturing facility, Arcadis will also engage with key stakeholders of the project, including construction contractors, agencies having jurisdiction, and the local community. Arcadis' global experience is playing a critical role in bridging the project scoping and extensive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) work completed to date and executing the final phase of the design effort.

Matt DeMarco, North America Business Development Leader for Arcadis, said: "As the US works towards a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions, we're proud to be part of the team that is bringing to life a facility critical to the energy transition. This marquee project not only puts Arcadis' global strategy around sustainability into action, but also capitalizes on the synergies of our global business, our expanded architecture and urbanism group and high-tech industry engineering and construction management expertise from the recently acquired DPS Group."

The IRA represents the largest US investment in clean energy to date and works to decarbonize the economy and respond to climate change. This investment includes the catalyzing of US solar manufacturing and other renewables to meet the demands of the energy transition. For its part, Arcadis has played a strategic role in connecting private manufacturing clients with public sector clients around their decarbonization initiatives.

David Gustafson, President of Cubic Wafer, said: "With the initial phases of our engineering and design work complete, we knew we needed a firm of Arcadis' caliber to carry the work forward and make it US ready. Their familiarity in executing large global projects, industry leadership, solid record in design and consultancy and focus on sustainability were deciding factors during the selection process. It's an exceptional fit."

Ketan Maroo, Vice President of Industrial Manufacturing at Arcadis, said: "The positive impact of the energy transition reaches far and wide, and the Arcadis team is thrilled to play a role, bringing its focus in sustainability and deep expertise to the effort. We're delighted to work with innovators such as CubicPV who are accelerating the pace of change."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in gross revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT CUBICPV INC.

With its world-class knowledge of silicon crystallization and manufacturing, CubicPV is the most experienced wafer producer in North America. The Company's innovations in solar manufacturing and materials are also creating a solar future defined by more powerful tandem solar modules. CubicPV's core silicon and perovskite technologies provide the ideal semiconductor combination for high-efficiency tandem modules and lead to dramatic reductions in the cost of clean electricity with lower embedded carbon. The Company is headquartered in Bedford, Ma. For more information, please visit www.cubicpv.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arcadis