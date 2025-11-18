Arcadis selected by US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District for share of $49 million multiple award task order contract to support Environmental Services in Eastern Europe

Contract underscores USACE's continuing commitment to environmental stewardship

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced its selection as a recipient of a USACE Europe District Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for environmental compliance services in Eastern Europe. This is a $49 million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a 5-year Period of Performance (PoP) focused on a wide range of required environmental services in 26 countries.

The contract period, beginning in September 2025, commences with Arcadis' selection of the Contract Seed Project Task Order. Under this Task Order Award, Arcadis will conduct Phase II environmental site investigations at or near U.S. military installations in Poland, Bulgaria, and Romania, helping the government meet environmental stewardship commitments and regulatory requirements.

Arcadis has held various Environmental and Architect-Engineering Prime contracts with the client over the past 15+ years. Successful past performance and significant differentiators include highly qualified Europe-based staff, global office footprint, and proven experience delivering complex environmental remediation efforts.

During the MATOC, Arcadis will leverage its extensive experience fulfilling projects in 20 of the 26 countries where work will be performed. With the support of more than 10,500 Arcadis employees throughout Europe, and Arcadis US federal team in North America, Arcadis expects to manage several task orders at a time during the contract PoP. Arcadis will support the client's commitment to effective environmental stewardship of air, land, and water resources, and historic and cultural resources to maintain and improve mission capability.

Heather Polinsky, Global President, Resilience & Mobility at Arcadis, said: "We are honored to partner with the US Army Corps of Engineers on this consequential project that advances environmental stewardship across Eastern Europe. Arcadis brings decades of technical expertise and local insight in delivering complex environmental programs and we look forward to collaborating closely with USACE to deliver practical, innovative solutions that reduce environmental risks, protect human health, and drive resilient outcomes for the region."

