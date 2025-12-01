Arcadis receives seven honors from ACEC New York for Engineering Excellence

Recognition highlights Arcadis's leadership in transformative, innovative, and resilient projects across New York State

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, is proud to announce that seven of its projects have been recognized by the New York chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC New York) as part of its list of 2026 Engineering Excellence Awards. The prestigious honors, spanning Diamond, Platinum, and Gold award levels, underscore Arcadis's commitment to innovation, resiliency, and value to society across New York State. The annual ACEC New York Engineering Excellence Awards celebrates outstanding achievements that enhance the quality, safety, and sustainability of the built environment throughout New York and beyond.

Arcadis Award-Winning Projects, Category and Levels:

Climate Risk Assessment – Studies, Research and Consulting Engineering Services, Diamond Award: Arcadis partnered with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to develop and implement a comprehensive, systems-based Climate Risk Assessment across all PANYNJ facilities, using a custom Digital Assessment Platform to analyze both direct and indirect climate risks. This enabled PANYNJ to prioritize and select cost-effective, high-impact resilience projects for its capital plan, strengthening regional mobility and setting a new standard for climate adaptation in critical infrastructure.

Brooklyn Paramount Theater – Building and Technology Systems, Platinum Award: Arcadis led the comprehensive restoration and modernization of Brooklyn's historic Paramount Theater, meticulously reviving its architectural features, upgrading infrastructure, and transforming it into a state-of-the-art entertainment venue. By blending creative design solutions with careful preservation, Arcadis increased the venue's capacity beyond client expectations and established the theater as a revitalized cultural and economic anchor for the community.

JFK Mobile Dispatching – Transportation, Platinum Award: Arcadis deployed the Ground Transportation Management System (GTMS) and subsequently launched the Virtual Dispatch Mobile App at JFK Airport, transforming the taxi dispatch process by allowing drivers to wait offsite and be notified via the app when to return for pickups—dramatically reducing driver idle time and improving space utilization. This innovative solution cut taxi waiting times from hours to minutes, decreased congestion and emissions, and enabled 60% of dispatches to utilize the app, meeting client goals for efficiency, sustainability, and real estate optimization

Resilient NYC Partners – Water Resources, Platinum Award: Resilient NYC Partners is a pay-for-performance green infrastructure program that funds and delivers stormwater management projects on private properties across New York City. Arcadis identified sites, coordinated with owners, and managed projects from design through construction, accelerating delivery and reducing costs and risks for the client.

Frank E. Van Lare – Water and Stormwater, Gold Award: Arcadis led a comprehensive capital improvement program for the Frank E. Van Lare Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, enabling Monroe County to achieve consistent effluent permit compliance and satisfy a regulatory Consent Order ahead of schedule. By piloting and implementing innovative, flexible aeration and clarifier solutions while coordinating construction across multiple projects, Arcadis delivered resilient infrastructure, significant cost savings (approximately $22.9 million), and restored public confidence in the facility's performance.

North Interceptor – Waste and Stormwater, Gold Award: Arcadis managed the planning and delivery of the City of Newburgh's North Interceptor Sewer Replacement Project, using innovative trenchless technologies to replace 6,800 feet of critical sewer infrastructure and significantly reduce combined sewer overflows to the Hudson River. By coordinating all phases, overcoming construction challenges, and securing over $30 million in grant funding, Arcadis enabled the city to achieve a 63% reduction in overflow pollutants, revitalize the waterfront, and lay the groundwork for future community development.

Stadium Road – Water Resources, Gold Award: Arcadis planned, designed, and managed construction of a new chlorine contact tank and chemical feed station at the Knollwood Pumping Station, enabling the Town of Greenburgh to meet regulatory disinfection requirements after the New York City Department of Environmental Protection discontinued pre-chlorination. By overcoming complex site and hydraulic challenges, Arcadis ensured continued delivery of safe, reliable drinking water for over 40,000 residents, while future-proofing the system for increased demand.

John McCarthy, President, North America at Arcadis, said: "We are honored to be recognized by ACEC New York for our work on these transformative projects. Congratulations to our clients and our dedicated project teams for their outstanding achievements. These awards reflect our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence, ingenuity, and resilience. By working together with our clients and communities, we are addressing New York's most complex infrastructure challenges and helping to create a more resilient future for all New Yorkers."

The ACEC NY awards will be presented at the 59th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala on April 18, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

