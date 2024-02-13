Arcadis Secures Key Contracts with Nevada Department of Transportation for Mobility and Digital Solutions

Deployment of Arcadis' inSIGHT ATMS transportation management and Travel-IQ traveler information systems to provide real-time situational awareness of traffic conditions state-wide.

Multi-year advisory services contracts support Nevada's Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and Multi-Application Geographic Information Center (MAGIC).

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, is pleased to announce its recent success in being awarded multiple contracts with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to enhance a wide range of digital and mobility solutions and services to improve accessibility, safety and sustainability on highways and roadways across the state.

Arcadis' scope of work for NDOT includes helping to modernize the statewide freeway management software by replacing the legacy Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS) application with the inSIGHT ATMS software solution. Designed to enhance safety and reduce congestion on Nevada freeways, inSIGHT ATMS provides real-time situational awareness through video camera integration, traffic sensors, weather sensors and other interfaces. The system automates tasks, such as modifying speed limits, coordinating with crowdsourced real-time navigation applications such as Waze and posting messages on roadside signs. This automation improves response times, accelerates incident clearance and minimizes the environmental impact of traffic congestion.

Arcadis is also delivering its real-time Travel-IQ application to upgrade the Nevada 511 website, mobile app, Event Reporting System (ERS) and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems to provide real-time, personalized and accessible travel information to the public. The user-friendly website and app offer up-to-date details on traffic, road conditions and live video feeds, enhancing road safety and community engagement.

Kevin Bebenek, Global President of Intelligence Business Area at Arcadis, said: "Arcadis shares NDOT's commitment to meaningful technical innovation. With much disruptive technology emerging in transportation, Arcadis' global capabilities in both future-proofing mobility operations and digital solutions position it well to deliver safe, sustainable, equitable transportation systems. We achieve this by applying proven technologies in real-world operational environments and continually investing in system upgrades that keep our technology stack, security policies, workflows and user experience completely reliable and efficient."

Tracy Larkin Thomason, NDOT Director, said: "Arcadis is an important partner in Nevada's ambitions to enhance safety and reduce congestion on highways and roadways for all drivers. We're all looking forward to seeing this project through to full implementation and the benefits it will bring to the traffic operators and motorists alike."

In addition to the inSIGHT ATMS and Travel-IQ solutions, Arcadis is also partnering with NDOT on a number of advisory and solution development services to achieve similar goals, including leading the development of NDOT's platform, apps and dashboards to manage data and workflows across the agency's many business systems (e.g. Bentley, AgileAssets, GIS, HRIS, ERP, CRM) and all of the agency's divisions, including environmental services, traffic operations, maintenance, traffic safety and engineering.

The technology stack will enable a centralized set of actionable information to support NDOT in leveraging data and analytics in decision-making around capital investments, operations, management and maintenance efforts to improve roadway safety across the state.

Wassim Selman, Director of Mobility Business Area, U.S. at Arcadis, said: "The services Arcadis is providing NDOT will not only serve to enhance overall road safety but will also contribute to the creation of smarter, more resilient communities across the State of Nevada. The depth of collaboration and partnership between Arcadis and NDOT in putting mechanisms in place to ensure a well-managed, modern highway system can serve as the cornerstone for advancing road safety and fostering sustainability. In fact, it can be an essential component to achieving comprehensive and sustainable community development across the entire state."

