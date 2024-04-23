Arcadis redesigns historic Brooklyn Paramount Theater

Renovation designed to draw a diverse range of entertainment, while preserving historical significance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets and the team from Live Nation, today announced the completed restoration of the iconic Brooklyn Paramount Theater, a movie theater and 2,700-capacity music venue that once hosted legends like Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, and Ella Fitzgerald.

The venue was purchased by Long Island University in the 1960s and repurposed as a basketball arena and classroom space. Arcadis and Live Nation collaborated on restoring the historic venue to its original function, preserving its cultural significance while adapting to modern needs and attracting a new audience.

By examining the venue's original design and historical drawings from the 1920s, the team salvaged important details that provided inspiration for the restoration. Enhancements include a comprehensive marquee redesign, reconstruction of the front entrance, a reimagined ticket lobby, and repair of an intricately designed plaster ceiling. The upper balcony was transformed into mechanical areas, while replicated rococo columns and an exclusive VIP lounge, Ella's, pay homage to the venue's rich history, including Fitzgerald's iconic performances of the 1950s. The result is a historical reinterpretation of the venue that accommodates the needs of both contemporary performers and audience members.

Keith Wlosek, Associate Principal at Arcadis, said: "Revitalizing the historic character of the venue and bringing its storied past to life was exceptionally gratifying. Each meticulously restored detail fills us with pride, knowing our efforts were safeguarding the legacy of this cherished landmark. Looking to the future, we are pleased that the local community and city will be able to enjoy a new era of cultural and artistic performances housed at the Paramount."

Sterling Plenert, Principal at Arcadis, said: "Restoring the venue was more than just a project – it was a journey to breathe life back into every corner of this historic theater."

Brooklyn Paramount marks Arcadis' fourth project with Live Nation, having enlisted the design team following their successful collaboration on the award-winning Brooklyn Bowl projects.

