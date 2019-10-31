ArcBest® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions, today reported third quarter 2019 revenue of $787.6 million compared to third quarter 2018 revenue of $826.2 million. Third quarter 2019 operating income was $31.2 million compared to operating income of $56.1 million in third quarter last year. Third quarter net income was $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, including final nonunion pension charges of $6.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, eliminating any further nonunion pension expense, non‑GAAP net income was $27.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019 compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share.

"While below last year's record-setting levels, the third quarter represented one of the best performances achieved for that period in recent history as we continued to see rational pricing amid softer demand compared with last year," said Chairman, President & CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "Revenue for expedite and truckload brokerage services declined as available capacity increased, which has been the case throughout the year, while our managed transportation solutions revenue continued to grow as a result of our team's ability to provide valued expertise."

Asset-Based

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018

Revenue of $565.6 million compared to $585.3 million , a per-day decrease of 4.1 percent.

compared to , a per-day decrease of 4.1 percent. Tonnage per day decrease of 4.6 percent, with a ten percent decrease in LTL‑rated freight offset by a double digit percentage increase in truckload‑rated freight.

Shipments per day decrease of 3.9 percent.

Total weight per shipment decreased 0.7 percent with a decrease in the average LTL‑rated weight per shipment of approximately 6 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5 percent. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL‑rated freight was in the high‑single digits.

Operating income of $31.7 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent compared to operating income of $50.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $38.5 million and an operating ratio of 93.2 percent compared to operating income of $51.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent.

1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reduced customer demand during a more moderate economic period resulted in fewer third quarter shipments and lower total freight tonnage in the Asset‑Based operating segment compared to the same period last year. The lower business levels experienced during the third quarter reflect a reduction in LTL‑rated tonnage partially offset by an increase in TL‑rated, spot shipments. This Asset‑Based business mix, combined with a decrease in the size of the average LTL‑rated shipment, contributed to a reduction in total third quarter Asset‑Based revenue. Yield management initiatives continue to generate positive results. The improvement in third quarter total revenue per hundredweight included additional, solid increases in average LTL pricing above a strong pricing period in 2018.

Lower freight levels adversely impacted productivity in city pickup, dock handling and final shipment delivery contributing to cost increases in these operational areas. Despite a reduction in fuel expense, increased repair and parts costs contributed to higher third quarter equipment maintenance costs. Third quarter linehaul costs were below the prior year due to improved utilization of owned equipment combined with reductions in the use of rail and other outside carrier resources.

Asset-Light 2

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018

Revenue of $253.7 million compared to $255.9 million .

compared to . Operating income of $3.6 million compared to operating income of $11.1 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $3.7 million compared to operating income of $9.1 million .

compared to operating income of . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to operating income of . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million .

A reduction in both total shipments and average revenue per shipment associated with lower market demand resulted in a third quarter revenue decline in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment compared to last year. As seen throughout this year relative to 2018, expedite and truckload brokerage services were the primary reasons for the overall reduction in revenue. Current market conditions have impacted customer pricing and freight mix. This, combined with purchased transportation costs that were comparable to those experienced in last year's higher revenue environment, put pressure on third quarter margins and reduced Asset-Light operating income. Managed transportation services were a significant positive contributor to Asset-Light results as the recent trend of solid demand for these value-added logistics services continued. Household goods shipments handled within the Asset‑Light business increased and were another positive contributor to this segment's revenue and profitability totals. At FleetNet, total event growth resulted in improved third quarter operating income.

Closing Comments

"Results for the first nine months remained solid though below last year's record-setting pace, as our customers' need for complex supply chain solutions aligns well with the broad array of services and expertise we provide," said McReynolds. "We expect the trends that began in the first quarter, including more available capacity and softer market demand, to remain prevalent for the rest of the year. We will work to reduce costs where prudent while still investing in innovative technology that enables a best-in-class customer experience and offers the optimum benefit and improved efficiency to ArcBest."

2. The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

About ArcBest

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; failure to realize potential benefits associated with new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight, and any write-offs associated therewith; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract and retain employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; the cost, timing, and performance of growth initiatives; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; union and nonunion employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; maintaining our intellectual property rights, brand, and corporate reputation; the loss of key employees or the inability to execute succession planning strategies; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; timing and amount of capital expenditures; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance and fuel and related taxes; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; greater than anticipated funding requirements for our nonunion defined benefit pension plan; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; regulatory, economic, and other risks arising from our international business; antiterrorism and safety measures; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 787,563

$ 826,158

$ 2,270,892

$ 2,319,509





























OPERATING EXPENSES(1)



756,355



770,103



2,195,893



2,247,573





























OPERATING INCOME



31,208



56,055



74,999



71,936





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



1,768



1,120



4,862



2,360

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,900)



(2,470)



(8,593)



(6,542)

Other, net



(6,734)



(714)



(7,770)



(4,038)







(7,866)



(2,064)



(11,501)



(8,220)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



23,342



53,991



63,498



63,716





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



7,072



13,215



17,964



11,753





























NET INCOME

$ 16,270

$ 40,776

$ 45,534

$ 51,963





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)

























Basic

$ 0.64

$ 1.58

$ 1.78

$ 2.02

Diluted

$ 0.62

$ 1.52

$ 1.72

$ 1.94





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



25,527,982



25,697,509



25,550,365



25,670,435

Diluted



26,416,595



26,795,659



26,461,668



26,708,259





























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.24

$ 0.24



_______________________________ 1) Includes a one-time charge of $37.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability resulting from the transition agreement ABF Freight, Inc. entered into with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. 2) ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















September 30

December 31





2019

2018





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 183,838

$ 190,186

Short-term investments



124,257



106,806

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $5,548; 2018 - $7,380)



292,935



297,051

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $469; 2018 - $806)



18,122



19,146

Prepaid expenses



25,365



25,304

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



8,186



1,726

Other



5,285



9,007

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



657,988



649,226

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



339,298



339,640

Revenue equipment



902,289



858,251

Service, office, and other equipment



229,691



199,230

Software



146,789



138,517

Leasehold improvements



10,212



9,365







1,628,279



1,545,003

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



948,205



913,815







680,074



631,188

















GOODWILL



108,320



108,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



65,583



68,949

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



67,404



—

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,128



7,468

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



85,135



74,080





$ 1,670,632

$ 1,539,231

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 160,054

$ 143,785

Income taxes payable



198



1,688

Accrued expenses



234,863



243,111

Current portion of long-term debt



50,197



54,075

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



18,492



—

Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities



1,921



8,659

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



465,725



451,318

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



248,223



237,600

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



52,782



—

PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



32,059



31,504

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



38,151



44,686

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



70,066



56,441

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2019: 28,801,025 shares; 2018: 28,684,779 shares



288



287

Additional paid-in capital



331,773



325,712

Retained earnings



540,778



501,389

Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,299,669 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares



(101,583)



(95,468)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,630)



(14,238)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



763,626



717,682





$ 1,670,632

$ 1,539,231





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Nine Months Ended





September 30





2019

2018





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 45,534

$ 51,963

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



79,967



78,305

Amortization of intangibles



3,365



3,394

Pension settlement expense, including termination expense



8,135



1,603

Share-based compensation expense



7,268



6,185

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



832



1,937

Change in deferred income taxes



14,099



3,697

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(1,384)



(188)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



—



(1,945)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



4,216



(47,287)

Prepaid expenses



(265)



1,013

Other assets



(4,236)



(4,826)

Income taxes



(7,883)



5,675

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



526



—

Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability(1)



(435)



22,744

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



(11,726)



51,309

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



138,013



173,579

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(69,773)



(39,249)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



4,748



2,917

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



—



4,680

Purchases of short-term investments



(105,747)



(67,121)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



88,730



47,878

Capitalization of internally developed software



(8,500)



(7,411)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(90,542)



(58,306)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Payments on long-term debt



(43,773)



(49,967)

Proceeds from notes payable



9,552



—

Net change in book overdrafts



(5,570)



(1,975)

Deferred financing costs



(562)



(202)

Payment of common stock dividends



(6,145)



(6,176)

Purchases of treasury stock



(6,115)



(201)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(1,206)



(88)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(53,819)



(58,609)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(6,348)



56,664

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



190,186



120,772

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 183,838

$ 177,436

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 40,966

$ 71,575

Accruals for equipment received

$ 18,949

$ 438

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 26,810

$ —



_________________________ 1) The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge related to the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.