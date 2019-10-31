ArcBest® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

- Third quarter 2019 revenue of $787.6 million, and net income of $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. On a non‑GAAP(1) basis, third quarter 2019 net income was $27.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.

- Asset-Based yield improvement despite a decrease in shipment and tonnage levels

- Asset-Light revenue and operating income decreased due to lower demand

Oct 31, 2019, 16:05 ET

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions, today reported third quarter 2019 revenue of $787.6 million compared to third quarter 2018 revenue of $826.2 million.  Third quarter 2019 operating income was $31.2 million compared to operating income of $56.1 million in third quarter last year.  Third quarter net income was $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, including final nonunion pension charges of $6.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, eliminating any further nonunion pension expense, non‑GAAP net income was $27.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019 compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share. 

"While below last year's record-setting levels, the third quarter represented one of the best performances achieved for that period in recent history as we continued to see rational pricing amid softer demand compared with last year," said Chairman, President & CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "Revenue for expedite and truckload brokerage services declined as available capacity increased, which has been the case throughout the year, while our managed transportation solutions revenue continued to grow as a result of our team's ability to provide valued expertise."

Asset-Based

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018

  • Revenue of $565.6 million compared to $585.3 million, a per-day decrease of 4.1 percent.
  • Tonnage per day decrease of 4.6 percent, with a ten percent decrease in LTL‑rated freight offset by a double digit percentage increase in truckload‑rated freight.
  • Shipments per day decrease of 3.9 percent.
  • Total weight per shipment decreased 0.7 percent with a decrease in the average LTL‑rated weight per shipment of approximately 6 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5 percent. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL‑rated freight was in the high‑single digits.
  • Operating income of $31.7 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent compared to operating income of $50.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $38.5 million and an operating ratio of 93.2 percent compared to operating income of $51.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent.

1.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reduced customer demand during a more moderate economic period resulted in fewer third quarter shipments and lower total freight tonnage in the Asset‑Based operating segment compared to the same period last year.  The lower business levels experienced during the third quarter reflect a reduction in LTL‑rated tonnage partially offset by an increase in TL‑rated, spot shipments.  This Asset‑Based business mix, combined with a decrease in the size of the average LTL‑rated shipment, contributed to a reduction in total third quarter Asset‑Based revenue.  Yield management initiatives continue to generate positive results.  The improvement in third quarter total revenue per hundredweight included additional, solid increases in average LTL pricing above a strong pricing period in 2018.

Lower freight levels adversely impacted productivity in city pickup, dock handling and final shipment delivery contributing to cost increases in these operational areas.  Despite a reduction in fuel expense, increased repair and parts costs contributed to higher third quarter equipment maintenance costs.  Third quarter linehaul costs were below the prior year due to improved utilization of owned equipment combined with reductions in the use of rail and other outside carrier resources.

Asset-Light2

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018

  • Revenue of $253.7 million compared to $255.9 million.
  • Operating income of $3.6 million compared to operating income of $11.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $3.7 million compared to operating income of $9.1 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million.

A reduction in both total shipments and average revenue per shipment associated with lower market demand resulted in a third quarter revenue decline in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment compared to last year.  As seen throughout this year relative to 2018, expedite and truckload brokerage services were the primary reasons for the overall reduction in revenue.  Current market conditions have impacted customer pricing and freight mix.  This, combined with purchased transportation costs that were comparable to those experienced in last year's higher revenue environment, put pressure on third quarter margins and reduced Asset-Light operating income.  Managed transportation services were a significant positive contributor to Asset-Light results as the recent trend of solid demand for these value-added logistics services continued.  Household goods shipments handled within the Asset‑Light business increased and were another positive contributor to this segment's revenue and profitability totals.  At FleetNet, total event growth resulted in improved third quarter operating income.

Closing Comments

"Results for the first nine months remained solid though below last year's record-setting pace, as our customers' need for complex supply chain solutions aligns well with the broad array of services and expertise we provide," said McReynolds. "We expect the trends that began in the first quarter, including more available capacity and softer market demand, to remain prevalent for the rest of the year. We will work to reduce costs where prudent while still investing in innovative technology that enables a best-in-class customer experience and offers the optimum benefit and improved efficiency to ArcBest."

2.

The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2019 third quarter results. The call will be on Friday, November 1st at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 931‑4071. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2019. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21930608. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through December 15, 2019, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

Call participants can submit questions this afternoon prior to the conference call by emailing them to ir@arcb.com.  On the call, responses will be provided to as many questions as possible in the time available.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions.  We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.  At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM.  For more information, visit arcb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; failure to realize potential benefits associated with new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight, and any write-offs associated therewith; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract and retain employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; the cost, timing, and performance of growth initiatives; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; union and nonunion employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; maintaining our intellectual property rights, brand, and corporate reputation; the loss of key employees or the inability to execute succession planning strategies; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; timing and amount of capital expenditures; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance and fuel and related taxes; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; greater than anticipated funding requirements for our nonunion defined benefit pension plan; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; regulatory, economic, and other risks arising from our international business; antiterrorism and safety measures; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments. 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
















Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$

787,563

$

826,158

$

2,270,892

$

2,319,509














OPERATING EXPENSES(1)

756,355

770,103

2,195,893

2,247,573














OPERATING INCOME

31,208

56,055

74,999

71,936














OTHER INCOME (COSTS)












Interest and dividend income

1,768

1,120

4,862

2,360

Interest and other related financing costs

(2,900)

(2,470)

(8,593)

(6,542)

Other, net

(6,734)

(714)

(7,770)

(4,038)



(7,866)

(2,064)

(11,501)

(8,220)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

23,342

53,991

63,498

63,716














INCOME TAX PROVISION



7,072

13,215

17,964

11,753














NET INCOME

$

16,270

$

40,776

$

45,534

$

51,963














EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)












Basic

$

0.64

$

1.58

$

1.78

$

2.02

Diluted

$

0.62

$

1.52

$

1.72

$

1.94














AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING












Basic

25,527,982

25,697,509

25,550,365

25,670,435

Diluted

26,416,595

26,795,659

26,461,668

26,708,259














CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.24

$

0.24

_______________________________

1) 

Includes a one-time charge of $37.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability resulting from the transition agreement ABF Freight, Inc. entered into with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund.

2) 

ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










September 30

December 31


2019

2018


(Unaudited)

Note


($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$

183,838

$

190,186

Short-term investments

124,257

106,806

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $5,548; 2018 - $7,380)

292,935

297,051

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $469; 2018 - $806)

18,122

19,146

Prepaid expenses

25,365

25,304

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

8,186

1,726

Other

5,285

9,007

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

657,988

649,226








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT






Land and structures

339,298

339,640

Revenue equipment

902,289

858,251

Service, office, and other equipment

229,691

199,230

Software

146,789

138,517

Leasehold improvements

10,212

9,365



1,628,279

1,545,003

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization

948,205

913,815



680,074

631,188








GOODWILL

108,320

108,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

65,583

68,949

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

67,404


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

6,128

7,468

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

85,135

74,080


$

1,670,632

$

1,539,231








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payable

$

160,054

$

143,785

Income taxes payable

198

1,688

Accrued expenses

234,863

243,111

Current portion of long-term debt

50,197

54,075

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

18,492


Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities

1,921

8,659

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

465,725

451,318








LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion

248,223

237,600

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion

52,782


PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion

32,059

31,504

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

38,151

44,686

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

70,066

56,441








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
issued 2019: 28,801,025 shares; 2018: 28,684,779 shares

288

287

Additional paid-in capital

331,773

325,712

Retained earnings

540,778

501,389

   Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,299,669 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares

(101,583)

(95,468)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,630)

(14,238)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

763,626

717,682


$

1,670,632

$

1,539,231

Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS










Nine Months Ended 


September 30


2019

2018


Unaudited


($ thousands)

 OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income

$

45,534

$

51,963

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

79,967

78,305

Amortization of intangibles

3,365

3,394

Pension settlement expense, including termination expense

8,135

1,603

Share-based compensation expense

7,268

6,185

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

832

1,937

Change in deferred income taxes

14,099

3,697

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(1,384)

(188)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



(1,945)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Receivables

4,216

(47,287)

Prepaid expenses

(265)

1,013

Other assets

(4,236)

(4,826)

Income taxes

(7,883)

5,675

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net

526


Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability(1)

(435)

22,744

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(11,726)

51,309

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

138,013

173,579








 INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings

(69,773)

(39,249)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

4,748

2,917

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



4,680

Purchases of short-term investments

(105,747)

(67,121)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

88,730

47,878

Capitalization of internally developed software

(8,500)

(7,411)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(90,542)

(58,306)








 FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Payments on long-term debt

(43,773)

(49,967)

Proceeds from notes payable

9,552


Net change in book overdrafts

(5,570)

(1,975)

Deferred financing costs

(562)

(202)

Payment of common stock dividends

(6,145)

(6,176)

Purchases of treasury stock

(6,115)

(201)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation

(1,206)

(88)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(53,819)

(58,609)








NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(6,348)

56,664

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

190,186

120,772

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

183,838

$

177,436








 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Equipment financed

$

40,966

$

71,575

Accruals for equipment received

$

18,949

$

438

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$

26,810

$


_________________________

1)

The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge related to the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS



























Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2019

2018

2019

2018


Unaudited


($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES























Asset-Based

$

565,621



$

585,290



$

1,631,348



$

1,626,644



























ArcBest

199,758




205,449




554,135




587,369


FleetNet

53,976




50,494




158,957




145,045


Total Asset-Light



253,734




255,943




713,092




732,414



























Other and eliminations

(31,792)




(15,075)




(73,548)




(39,549)


Total consolidated revenues

$

787,563



$

826,158



$

2,270,892



$

2,319,509



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Asset-Based























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$

296,503

52.4

%

$

292,082

49.9

%

$

873,795

53.6

%

$

848,611

52.2

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses(1)

65,738

11.6


63,936

10.9


195,502

12.0


191,163

11.7

Operating taxes and licenses

12,865

2.3


12,261

2.1


37,477

2.3


35,927

2.2

Insurance

7,646

1.4


9,448

1.6


23,235

1.4


24,055

1.5

Communications and utilities

5,064

0.9


4,308

0.7


14,181

0.9


12,964

0.8

Depreciation and amortization

23,776

4.2


22,200

3.8


66,370

4.0


64,492

4.0

Rents and purchased transportation

61,102

10.8


70,946

12.1


167,234

10.2


180,332

11.1

Shared services(1)

56,031

9.9


57,472

9.8


161,664

9.9


158,042

9.7

Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(2)













37,922

2.3

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(82)




(123)




(1,703)

(0.1)


(522)


Innovative technology costs(1)(3)

4,664

0.8


1,080

0.2


9,200

0.6


2,947

0.2

Other(1)

592

0.1


1,530

0.3


2,878

0.2


3,778

0.2

Total Asset-Based

533,899

94.4

%

535,140

91.4

%

1,549,833

95.0

%

1,559,711

95.9

%

























ArcBest























Purchased transportation

164,521

82.4

%

164,322

80.0

%

452,178

81.6

%

475,614

81.0

%

Supplies and expenses

2,780

1.4


3,522

1.7


8,412

1.5


10,290

1.7

Depreciation and amortization(4)

2,607

1.3


3,558

1.7


8,813

1.6


10,563

1.8

Shared services

25,032

12.5


23,453

11.4


71,204

12.9


68,857

11.7

Other

2,366

1.2


2,546

1.2


7,224

1.3


6,973

1.2

Restructuring costs













152


Gain on sale of subsidiaries(5)





(1,945)

(0.9)






(1,945)

(0.3)



197,306

98.8

%

195,456

95.1

%

547,831

98.9

%