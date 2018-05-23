ArcBest Moves Up on Fortune 1000 List

According to Fortune, ArcBest is listed at No. 763, compared to No. 774 in 2017. ArcBest's ranking on the list has seen continued improvement in recent years. In 2013, ArcBest was ranked No. 927; in 2014, the company was No. 889; in 2015, it was No. 832; and in 2016, ArcBest was No. 800.

"I am proud that ArcBest continues to move up the Fortune 1000 list," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our inclusion on the Fortune 1000 is a testament to our employees and their ability to tackle any challenge. We are committed to excellence and providing our customers with a best-in-class experience."

ArcBest provides customized logistics solutions to meet any need, with offerings that include less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ground expedite shipping through Panther Premium Logistics®, as well as truckload, time critical, international ocean and air, and managed transportation.

Fortune magazine annually ranks companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. This year marks the 64th running of the Fortune list. For more about the Fortune list, visit fortune.com/fortune500.

