ArcBest's Judy R. McReynolds Among 2020 Top Women In Logistics

"I am truly honored to be included in the Top 10 Women in Logistics for 2020," said McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "I'm also proud to be part of a logistics industry that is undergoing rapid change as technology advancements and customer demands drive the need for adaptation and flexibility. At ArcBest, we are focused on leading this change by meeting our customers where they want to do business."

Since becoming president and CEO in 2010, McReynolds has evolved ArcBest's strategic focus to expand beyond its core less-than-truckload services through ABF Freight® and diversified the company into a full-service logistics provider through the addition of asset-light solutions. Her focus on growing ArcBest and strengthening its customer experience through a values-driven culture has seen the company hit record numbers. In 2018, ArcBest reported record revenue and its stock price hit an all-time high.

McReynolds has been in the logistics and transportation industry for 30 years, including 23 at ArcBest. In 2016, she also was elected chairman of the board.

In 2019, McReynolds won the Women in Trucking Association's Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award.

She also serves on numerous outside boards including OGE Energy Corp., First Bank Corp. and First National Bank of Fort Smith. McReynolds serves on the Dean's Executive Advisory Board of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Board. She is the current chair of the American Transportation Research Institute board, and a member of the American Trucking Associations Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Global Trade is a magazine for executives of U.S. manufacturing companies doing business globally, covering a range of topics that includes global logistics, site selection and international banking.

To view the full list of the Top 10 Women in Logistics, visit globaltrademag.com.

