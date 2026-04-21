Arçelik signs definitive agreement with Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the sale of its stake in Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances (AHHA)

Arçelik today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the sale of its stake in Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances (AHHA).

Transaction consideration consists of USD 205 million in cash to be paid at closing, and additionally, a USD 56 million deferred payment will be paid over three years following closing.

In addition, as of the closing date, 60% of Arçelik Hitachi's existing cash exceeding USD 56 million will be added to the total consideration as a closing adjustment.

This strategic move by Arçelik marks a significant step in the company's ongoing portfolio optimization and refocus on core markets and long-term value creation.

ISTANBUL, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik announces the signing of a definitive agreement with Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the divestment of its stake in Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances (AHHA). Established in 2021 as a joint venture, AHHA manufactures, sells and provides after-sales services for Hitachi-branded home appliances across global markets outside Japan. Arçelik holds a 60% stake in the company, while Hitachi Global Life Solutions retains a 40% shareholding.

The total transaction consideration consists of USD 205 million to be received in cash at closing, and deferred payments totaling USD 56 million to be received in instalments over a three-year period following the closing. In addition, as of the closing date, 60% of Arçelik Hitachi's existing cash exceeding USD 56 million will be added to the total consideration as a closing adjustment.

Emphasizing that this decision is a strategic move that goes beyond short-term gains, supporting financial resilience and long-term value creation, Koç Holding Consumer Durables Group President Polat Şen said, "Championing a global footprint across 57 countries and a manufacturing network of 38 facilities in 13 countries, Arçelik will continue its global growth journey with determination. As a flagship company for our Group on a global scale, we believe this step will enable Arçelik to allocate its resources to priority areas and deliver positive outcomes for all our stakeholders in line with its sustainable growth objectives."

Since its inception, AHHA has delivered steady progress across its strategic priorities, including portfolio expansion, geographic growth, brand development and operational performance, and further strengthened Hitachi's premium brand position across Asia Pacific and MENA.

Can Dinçer, Chief Executive Officer of Arçelik, commented, "Arçelik Hitachi has established a strong position in the Asia-Pacific market over the years with its premium brand and innovative solutions. We are pleased to have provided products that add real value to households through this collaboration".

"This move reflects our approach as Arçelik to shaping our global operations within a more focused, selective, and strategic framework. This step is specific to the structure of this partnership and does not alter our long-term commitment to Asia. We remain confident in the region's growth potential and continue to invest in key markets including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Arçelik has very strong foundations in Türkiye, and we are working with determination to achieve our goals in our home market, from which we derive our strength. We will continue to reach our consumers with innovative products and services, and to improve their lives through energy efficiency, digitalization, and AI-driven technologies," Dinçer also stated.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Until closing, AHHA will continue its operations in compliance with the provisions of the share purchase and the joint venture agreements. The completion of the transaction is expected to take place within 12 months following the execution of the agreement.

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