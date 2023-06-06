ArcelorMittal Expands its Relationship with Ivalua to Further Digitalize Procurement

PARIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest steel manufacturers, has renewed its trust in Ivalua by expanding the scope of its currently deployed solution.

ArcelorMittal produces steel in 16 countries and has customers in 155 different ones. The company employs approximately 168,000 people and had a turnover of over $79.8 billion in 2022.

Over the past three and half years, ArcelorMittal has successfully used Ivalua's Source-to-Procure platform including its Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Self registration / Risk Management, and Procurement modules.

Leveraging Ivalua's platform and a number of seamless integrations, ArcelorMittal manages more than 27,000 suppliers and holds around 8,000 RFPs per month and 7,000 contracts yearly.

The company has now expanded the scope of its project extending to one of its subsidiaries in North America the use of Ivalua's Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Sourcing, and Contract Management solutions, and adopting for the first time, Ivalua's eProcurement solution.

Through Ivalua, ArcelorMittal further secures its supply chain and minimizes the risk of disruption. In particular, Ivalua's Supply Chain Collaboration solution helps ArcelorMittal bridge the gap between its ERP and suppliers to ensure supply chain continuity.

Thanks to Ivalua's Planned Order Collaboration solution manufacturers can digitize and automate processes, increase accuracy, and, crucially, obtain greater transparency.

"Thanks to an extensive use of the Ivalua platform over the past years, we have automated and improved the efficiency of our procurement operations, and we are delighted to continue our partnership", said Rajesh Saigal, Vice President & CEO at ArcelorMittal Sourcing. "Ivalua provides us with the tools and transparency that we need to continue to drive efficiency and seamlessly collaborate with suppliers, which is critical to maintaining supply chain agility and resilience".

"Ivalua empowers ArcelorMittal with smart collaboration solutions to keep production moving forward while remaining competitive and driving innovation", said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua. "The ongoing relationship with ArcelorMittal is a testament to the success previously achieved and we look forward to continuing to support ArcelorMittal's procurement transformation journey."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

