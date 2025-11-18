Arcfield Awarded $70M Contract to Provide Hypersonic Test Support and Mission Planning for the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government services and mission support provider, announced today that it has been selected as the prime contractor on the Hypersonic Test Engineering, Mission Planning and Systems II (HyTEMPS II) program from the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). This award represents follow-on work for the company, has a five-year period of performance, and a total contract value of $70M.

Under the HyTEMPS II program, Arcfield will deliver comprehensive mission support for interservice developmental hypersonic missile flight tests. Specifically, the company will develop and deploy advanced hardware and software solutions required for flight data telemetry, data collection, secure communications and test architecture design. These capabilities are critical as the Department of War (DOW) expands its hypersonic flight test schedule.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with SMDC and help maintain America's technological edge in this vital domain," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "Our team's proven expertise in test and evaluation will help accelerate the development of mission-critical capabilities as hypersonic flight testing increases to meet the DOW's strategic objectives. Our ongoing support of the missile defense enterprise enables timely validation of capabilities for national initiatives such as Golden Dome for America."

This award, which was awarded as a task order on the U.S. General Services Administration's One Acquisition for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract vehicle, builds on an over 15-year legacy supporting the SMDC customer. Since 2001, Arcfield has delivered accurate flight data telemetry at geographically dispersed locations using a variety of test architectures. Additionally, the company's support of the mission design and implementation of final test architectures has enabled the seamless transmission and collection of critical flight data.

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,600 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 65 years of continuous experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

