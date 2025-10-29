Arcfield's Strategic Technology Consulting team wins NDIA Lt. Gen. Thomas R. Ferguson Jr. Systems Engineering Excellence award

Award honors STC for advancing systems engineering practices that strengthen national defense

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Technology Consulting (STC) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield , announced today that it has received the Lt. Gen. Thomas R. Ferguson Jr. Systems Engineering Excellence Award by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

Presented annually, the Ferguson award recognizes outstanding achievements in systems engineering through the practical application of its principles, promotion across the industry and development of effective processes that improve mission outcomes for national security.

STC was recognized for its work modernizing how the Department of War (DOW) designs and manages complex systems. By aligning model-based systems engineering activities with acquisition processes, the team delivers whole-scale, digital capabilities that make program and system design data easier to interpret and use—helping program offices accelerate decision-making and reduce technical risk. For key customers, this approach has reduced coordination cycles by roughly 80%, uncovered design issues more than four months ahead of schedule and generated projected cost savings between $1 million and $5 million per workstream.

"Receiving this award from NDIA is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the engineering excellence that defines Arcfield," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and CEO of Arcfield. "The STC team continues to set the standard for sophisticated, mission-driven engineering solutions that strengthen our national defense and give our customers a clear technological advantage."

Additionally, STC's work is shaping how model-based systems engineering (MBSE) is practiced across the defense community. At the forefront of this, is the company's Intelligent MBSE™ solution, a game-changer in systems engineering. STC's proprietary application of artificial intelligence (AI) to the systems engineering process securely and accurately accelerates the design and development of complex defense systems.

"As a digital-forward organization, we leverage advanced digital tools to develop the largest, most dynamic and complex defense systems in the world while ensuring sustainability and reliability," said Dan Reineke, president and general manager, STC. "By integrating AI and automation into our proven MBSE approach, we're delivering improved decision-making, cost savings, and accelerated mission success through digital engineering."

By making digital models more accessible and automating key engineering tasks, STC has improved how information is shared and used for government agencies. Their efforts have strengthened engineering collaboration, increased confidence in system design data, and supported the DOW's broader move toward more open, modular and transparent system development.

The award was presented at the 28th Annual Systems and Mission Engineering Conference, taking place in Tampa, Florida, from October 27–30, 2025.

