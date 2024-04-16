Arcfield awarded $93M follow-on contract to continue development of cross-domain cyber solutions with U.S. Air Force

CHANTILLY, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced today that it was awarded the X-Domain Technology Through Research, Evolution, Enhancement, Maintenance and Support – Next Generation (XTREEMS-NG) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This award has a total value of more than $93 million over five years and represents follow-on work for the company.

Under the program, Arcfield will continue its full life cycle support of the AFRL Information Support Server Environment (ISSE) and X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR (X-ARBITOR) cross-domain solution (CDS) and associated suite of technologies. Specifically, work on the program will advance the secure, bi-directional transfer of information between networks operating at different classification levels, while protecting against sophisticated and evolving cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with AFRL on the next-generation XTREEMS program," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We have made a great deal of progress over the last two decades in pursuit of seamlessly secure multi-domain collaboration, and we look forward to many more years of technology advancement and innovation."

Originally awarded in 2001, Arcfield's team of engineers, developers, software designers and cyber specialists have partnered closely with AFRL on the XTREEMS program to advance the abilities of CDSs and improve the security and agility of cross-domain transfers for agencies across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and coalition mission partners.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,500 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

