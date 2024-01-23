Arcfield's intelligence business closes second half of fiscal year 2023 with more than $1B in classified systems engineering and integration and digital transformation work

Arcfield

23 Jan, 2024, 09:31 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced today that it was awarded multiple classified systems engineering and integration and technical contracts to support U.S. government customers. Award notifications were delivered during the second half of fiscal year 2023 and have a collective value of more than $1 billion.

This work includes the enterprise engineering, integration, and verification and validation of space and ground systems, infrastructure, and mission applications both in development and operation. It also includes support spanning a variety of disciplines and advanced technologies including systems integration, systems engineering, network engineering, and systems and network architecture, as well as digital transformation in the areas of cloud migration and cyber assurance. 

"Arcfield prides itself on the exceptional value and partnership we provide to our customers," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "These awards, many of which were follow-on efforts to incumbent programs, are a testament to the unrivaled value of our expert workforce and the impact our team has had on supporting our customers' most critical missions and protecting our nation."

Arcfield provides adaptable solutions to customers across the defense, intelligence and federal civilian spectrum. As a leader in systems engineering and integration, Arcfield supports our nation's space program from design to decommissioning and delivers a variety of technical operations and capabilities to support missions across the Intelligence Community.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 17 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,500 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield

