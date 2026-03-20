Arcfra AECP 6.3 Breaks the 11M IOPS Barrier, Delivering Tier-1 All-Flash Performance and RPO=0 Resilience for Enterprise Cloud

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra, a pioneer in high-performance cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the release of Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP) 6.3. Powered by the latest Arcfra Cloud Operating System (ACOS 6.3), this update delivers a landmark 4.6X performance increase and introduces native RPO=0 synchronous replication, offering a high-performance, cost-effective alternative to legacy VMware-based architectures.

As enterprises face soaring licensing costs and the need to process massive AI data volumes, AECP 6.3 eliminates the requirement for expensive proprietary storage through deep architectural optimization.

"In 2026, the criteria for virtualization has shifted from 'can it run' to 'can it run efficiently and sustainably,'" said Robert Li, Director of Alliance and Product Marketing at Arcfra. "AECP 6.3 marks the entry of hyperconverged infrastructure into the era of native AI acceleration, solving the complexity issues enterprises fear most when migrating from legacy systems."

Shattering Performance Bottlenecks

AECP 6.3 delivers "hardware-limit" speeds via software-only optimization, matching high-end All-Flash Arrays. Validated on a standard 3-node cluster, the platform achieved max increase from previous version:

11 Million+ IOPS in 4K Random Read ( 4.6X higher).

in 4K Random Read ( higher). 130+ GiB/s in Sequential Read ( 3.6X higher).

in Sequential Read ( higher). <100 μs latency in 4K Random Read.

These breakthroughs are driven by Intel® Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA) integration, a modernized IO_uring stack, and 8-stripe virtual volumes that maximize storage parallelism without manual tuning.

Zero-Risk Business Continuity for Mission-Criticals

To protect mission-critical workloads, AECP 6.3 introduces real-time synchronous VM-level replication, achieving a Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of zero. This ensures absolute data integrity for financial transactions and AI/VDI. Furthermore, Arcfra has reduced the minimum requirement for active-active stretch clusters from six nodes to four, lowering the barrier for mid-sized enterprises to achieve high availability.

Native Security Architecture

The release provides "Security by Design," featuring encrypted live migration and native encryption at rest powered by a built-in Key Management Service (KMS), simplifying compliance without adding operational overhead.

Operational Simplicity at Scale

AECP 6.3 achieves operational simplicity at scale by automating repetitive tasks and reducing hidden costs through batch VMTools upgrades, the preservation of virtual NIC PCI addresses during migrations to ensure seamless transitions, and optimized hot migrations that transfer only valid data to minimize service disruption windows.

SOURCE Arcfra