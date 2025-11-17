Arcfra Releases Kubernetes Engine 1.5, Delivering Cross-Site Active-Active DR for Unmatched Container Reliability

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra , an innovator in cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the release of Arcfra Kubernetes Engine (AKE) version 1.5, a major update to its production-grade container management platform. AKE 1.5 focuses on enterprise-grade reliability and refined governance, delivers cross-site active-active disaster recovery capabilities, enhances multi-tenancy management, and boosts platform observability, ensuring the highest level of stability for core business applications.

As enterprises shift core production systems onto Kubernetes, the risk of "site-level" failures—such as power outages or network disruptions—demands a true active-active solution, moving beyond fragile backup and recovery models. AKE 1.5 directly addresses this need by leveraging Arcfra's mature active-active storage technology and deeply integrating it with the container platform.

The new Cross-Site Active-Active Deployment runs Kubernetes clusters across primary and secondary availability zones, providing real-time data synchronization, dynamic resource scheduling, and automatic, rapid failover.

This hyper-converged, dual-layer High Availability (HA) approach ensures redundancy for both the control and data planes, guaranteeing data consistency, which native Kubernetes multi-cluster setups struggle to achieve.

By combining VM HA and K8s node self-healing, AKE 1.5 achieves a Minute-level Business Recovery (RTO), significantly faster than cross-cluster backup/restore methods. Furthermore, this architecture allows both zones to bear the business load simultaneously, optimizing resource utilization.

To enhance enterprise governance, AKE 1.5 introduces comprehensive Project and Namespace Resource Quotas (CPU, memory, storage, GPU) with real-time Visualized Resource Control and automatic alerting. This ensures precise resource allocation and mitigates risks in complex multi-team environments.

Finally, the platform is now fully controllable with Enhanced Observability and compliance features, including a new Auditing Feature for full traceability of user, application, Kubernetes API, and control plane activities.

AKE continues to power mission-critical systems globally. For example, ConnectWave, a leader in South Korea's e-commerce market, utilizes AKE for its PLAi AI platform, and Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturing services provider, implemented AKE to unify container workload management.

To learn more, download Arcfra Kubernetes Engine product brief .

SOURCE Arcfra