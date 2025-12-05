Archax Executes First After-Hours Transaction of its Tokenized Canary HBR ETF on Hedera Mainnet

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archax, the UK/EU-regulated digital asset platform, today announced the tokenization and first onchain transaction of the Canary HBR ETF on the Hedera Network. The completed out-of-hours transaction is a landmark achievement in blockchain-based finance: an ETF linked to Hedera's native token, tokenized and transacting on the Hedera Network itself, outside of traditional market hours.

This transaction demonstrates how regulated assets can operate on blockchain infrastructure in a continuous, 24/7 trading cycle even during market closures for public holidays. Archax facilitated a live transaction of the tokenized Canary HBR ETF during off-hours on Thursday, November 27, 2025 when traditional US markets were closed, showcasing the potential for digital assets, such as tokenized equities, to transact beyond traditional market hours.

"Tokenizing the Canary HBR ETF on Hedera is a significant step forward in bridging traditional and digital markets," said Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax. "This initiative showcases how regulated financial products can exist and transact onchain while maintaining the compliance and oversight expected by institutions."

"This represents new functionality for ETFs," said Gregg Bell, Chief Business Officer at HBAR, Inc., a subsidiary of Hedera Foundation SEZC. "Executing transactions of a tokenized ETF on Hedera, including outside of standard market hours, demonstrates the real-world benefits of distributed ledger technology for modern finance."

Built on Hedera's institutional-grade public network, the tokenization of the Canary HBR ETF highlights how traditional financial instruments can be issued, transacted, and settled securely onchain with regulatory oversight.

About Archax

Archax is a UK and EU regulated digital asset exchange, custodian and broker, targeted at the professional and institutional investor community globally.

Archax supports all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). Archax also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody.

With a focus on transparency, security and innovation, Archax is at the forefront of the digital transformation of financial markets, bridging TradFi into the crypto/digital/DeFi space.

For more information about Archax, visit archax.com .

HBAR, Inc., a subsidiary of Hedera Foundation SEZC

HBAR, Inc. operates to support the Hedera Foundation. The Hedera Foundation's mission is to accelerate the development, impact, and adoption of the Hedera network by empowering innovators across tokenization, DeFi, AI, and sustainability and by providing funding, expertise, and ecosystem support to developers, startups, and enterprises. Together, they drive innovation, awareness, and sustainable growth across the Hedera ecosystem.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hedera Foundation