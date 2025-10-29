EQTY Lab Launches Verifiable Governance and Sovereignty for Public Sector Agentic Systems on Hedera

Solution brings together advanced multi-agent orchestration, verifiable compute, and enterprise blockchain attestations to deliver transparent and accountable AI workflows Powered by NVIDIA DGX Cloud, the solution delivers a new standard of trust with verifiable sovereignty to ensure at-scale AI solutions meet standards of compliance at runtime Showcased at the NVIDIA GTC DC conference presented the agentic tabletop exercise to help illustrate to government how these systems can support AI-assisted emergency management services and cyber incident response strategies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major milestone for agentic AI and public-sector innovation, the Hedera Foundation and EQTY Lab announced the launch of Verifiable Governance and Sovereignty for AI agents. This system brings together Hedera's enterprise blockchain protocols and EQTY Lab's AI Guardian solution for verifiable governance on chain. This solution has been integrated into a multi-agent gateway developed by Accenture to showcase how to enable greater observability and enforcement of specific data and compute polices in AI agentic solutions.

Government agencies or regulated enterprises may use these capabilities to enhance auditability of complex multi-agent systems and obtain encrypted attestations that will provide verifiable adherence to governance and compliance to enterprise policies. Running on NVIDIA DGX Cloud , the reference solution will support immutable verifiability of nation-state and regional sovereignty controls for AI agentic provenance and accountability across government, public safety, and critical infrastructure.

Evolving New Standard for Verifiable Governance

As governments scale their use of autonomous AI agents, the complexity and risks of these systems require a new paradigm for creating verifiable controls across automated and human workflows.

EQTY Lab introduced a new verifiable digital trust layer for validating the security, trustworthiness, and auditability of AI agentic systems. By anchoring agentic orchestration tooling onto blockchains such as the Hedera Consensus Service, the integrated implementation delivers novel, hardened proofs for all agent and human-supervised actions, decisions, and data interactions.

In binding these attestations to sovereign regulatory and operational policies, the compliance of autonomous systems can be continuously monitored and verified at runtime. This marks an important advancement in AI agentic trust and demonstrates the utility of blockchain to securely register tamper-proof attestations.

Accelerating Trusted AI Adoption

A demonstration at NVIDIA GTC in Washington D.C. this week showcased a breakthrough technology reference architecture and training protocol for rapid and efficient implementation of agentic solutions in government agencies. Included was a novel tabletop exercise designed to help government agencies train personnel and simulate real-world scenarios for integrating agentic tools into AI-assisted emergency management and cyber incident response. This first-of-its-kind training methodology, implemented into a multi-agent framework was designed by Accenture running on NVIDIA DiGX Cloud for Hedera. This will help personnel develop the practical expertise needed to supervise, audit, and govern large-scale agentic systems in accordance with state and federal regulations.

By combining verifiable trust infrastructure with comprehensive training, the initiative addresses the complete lifecycle of AI adoption with the highest standards of accountability and oversight needed for AI deployments in the public sector.

Industry Leaders Speak

HBAR, Inc.: "Hedera Foundation is committed to strengthening public trust in advanced AI innovation through its partners. This solution offers a new system of record for mission- critical AI workflows." — Paul Rapino, SVP Enterprise Business Development, Governance and Standards at HBAR, Inc., a subsidiary of Hedera Foundation SEZC.

Accenture: "The key obstacle to scaled adoption of AI agentic systems has been the difficulty to evidence compliance with policies needed for the data, models and compute. This solution creates a new methodology for run time observability that is critical to building trustworthy and safe AI agentic solutions" –- Bryan Rich, Senior Managing Director and Global AI Lead for Health, Public Sector, and Defense at Accenture.

EQTY Lab: "This collaboration demonstrates an important advancement in accountability and privacy-enhancing automation with AI. By fusing verifiable compute and multi-agent orchestration with a root-of-trust in NVIDIA's trusted execution environments, we are enabling governments to deploy agentic systems with new levels of integrity and security." – Jonathan Dotan, Founder, CEO.

Key Features

Blockchain Registration for AI Agents: Hedera's first-in-class blockchain infrastructure is used to store and protect verifiable attestations of compliance, provenance, and lineage for each agent—ensuring transparency and auditability across the lifecycle. Verifiable Governance: EQTY Lab's AI Guardian powers compliance at runtime with tamper-evident and confidential attestations for efficient, compliant, and access-controlled agentic orchestration. Multi-Agent Sovereign Workflow: Accenture is helping to transform human–machine collaboration in mission-critical workflows for public services. AI Sovereignty: The solution on NVIDIA DGX Cloud delivers verifiable compute optimized for the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture, which enables organizational AI Sovereignty without sacrificing performance. Next-gen Training: Novel AI tabletop exercise trains multi-agency stakeholders to supervise, audit, and govern large-scale agentic systems in line with key regulations.

HBAR, Inc., a subsidiary of Hedera Foundation SEZC

HBAR, Inc. operates to support the Hedera Foundation. The Hedera Foundation's mission is to accelerate the development, impact, and adoption of the Hedera network by empowering innovators across tokenization, DeFi, AI, and sustainability and by providing funding, expertise, and ecosystem support to developers, startups, and enterprises. Together, they drive innovation, awareness, and sustainable growth across the Hedera ecosystem.

Contact: [email protected]

