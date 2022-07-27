Archipelago Appoints Sergio Alberto Menéndez as its new Director of Sales & Marketing - The Americas

"Sergio brings over 20 years of regional sales and marketing expertise and experience to our Group including extensive destination experience of Cuba, which is an important regional market for Archipelago. He joins our team at an exciting time as we implement our ambitious regional expansion strategy. This will see us add 3,500 rooms to our existing regional portfolio of 3,700 rooms across the rest of the Caribbean and Latin America by the end of 2023." commented Gerard Byrne, Managing Director of Archipelago International .

Archipelago is currently experiencing rapid growth in its hotel portfolio in Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean, with over 30,000 rooms operating and a further 10,000 under development globally. Following significant investment in its technology and digital platforms in recent years, Archipelago is now partnering with and significantly improving the performance of independent hotels and hotel groups with Powered by Archipelago, its plug and play online connectivity, distribution and revenue management vertical, together with its 10 core brands that cover all hotel categories.

About Archipelago

Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operates more than 250 hotels, with a further 100 hotels under development across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and more than 40,000 rooms operating or under development in over 70 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels, Nordic and Powered by Archipelago.

archipelagointernational.com

