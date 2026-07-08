Architect Financial Technologies Partners with Compute Desk to Launch Exchange-for-Physical Market for GPU Compute

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced a partnership with The Compute Index, Inc. ("Compute Desk") to launch the US financial industry's first compute exchange-for-physical (EFP) network, ComputeConnect, linking CFTC-regulated compute derivatives and GPU capacity delivery.

The companies' partnership builds upon Architect's collaboration with Compute Desk on the American Innovation Exchange, Architect's forthcoming US designated contract market for futures and options on compute and AI industry supply chain commodities, backed by Compute Desk indexes on NVIDIA H100, H200, B200, and B300 rental prices, pending regulatory review. ComputeConnect will enable American Innovation Exchange customers to convert compute futures positions into real GPU capacity, providing physical settlement for the exchange's centrally cleared futures markets and decreasing overall fragmentation of capacity delivery.

ComputeConnect will leverage the Compute Desk's Compute Clear platform, a clearing layer for physical compute. ComputeConnect will facilitate compute EFPs by establishing an open protocol for capacity providers to respond to delivery requests; publishing standard basis tables for different SKUs, memory configurations, and locations; and booking the futures legs to the American Innovation Exchange.

The build-out of AI infrastructure represents the largest capital-expenditure cycle in history, with the five largest hyperscalers alone on track to invest nearly $700 billion in 2026. Compute, the single largest input cost in the expenditure, has lacked any standardized means of hedging. The market's primary risk tool, the multi-year offtake agreement, is imperfect: buyers accept commitments longer than they want, providers forgo the margins that shorter or more flexible terms would yield, and lenders back few deals without a large, creditworthy customer on the contract. Architect's CFTC-regulated compute futures will provide the market's first standardized instrument to allow participants' financial exposure, while ComputeConnect augments these futures with physical delivery capabilities, establishing compute as a bankable, financeable asset.

To join the ComputeConnect network and provide GPU capacity to futures buyers, visit https://architect.co/computeconnect. To learn more about Compute Desk's compute market access offerings, visit https://www.compute-desk.com .

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc. is a multinational derivatives exchange group and electronic brokerage. The company offers the American Innovation Exchange, the first U.S. Designated Contract Market purpose-built for the artificial intelligence economy, pending regulatory review. Architect Bermuda Ltd. operates a traditional asset perpetual futures exchange regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. To learn more, please visit https://architect.co.

About Compute Desk

Compute Desk builds definitive infrastructure for compute capital markets. The company's Compute Clear platform guarantees the operational integrity of compute delivery, enabling futures-linked delivery of GPU capacity. Compute Desk is also the leading provider of compute pricing and capacity indexes, referencing real, privately settled transactions. The American Innovation Exchange's upcoming compute futures contracts reference Compute Desk's GPU rental prices indexes.

Architect Financial Technologies Inc.'s intended products described herein will only be offered in compliance with all applicable law and regulations, and subject to regulatory approval.

This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc