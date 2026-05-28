Architect Financial Technologies to Launch U.S. Futures Exchange for Compute and AI Commodities Following DCM Acquisition

Architect Financial Technologies acquires U.S. Designated Contract Market for futures and options trading

The American Innovation Exchange will establish first U.S. derivatives market purpose-built for the AI economy

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced that it has acquired IMX Health LLC, a U.S. Designated Contract Market. Following the acquisition, Architect will launch the American Innovation Exchange ("the AI Exchange"), the first CFTC-regulated exchange for futures and options trading on compute costs tied to multiple GPU vendors and models, as well as other inputs in the artificial intelligence supply chain, pending regulatory review.

Architect's American Innovation Exchange will provide the definitive U.S. market for datacenters, neoclouds, hyperscalers, chip manufactures, AI model companies, and lenders, matching the rapid pace of AI industry development. In addition to enabling capital-efficient hedging through marginable compute derivatives, the AI Exchange will offer cross-marginable instruments on related inputs such as metals, energy, and power. With a trading interface rearchitected for AI industry hedging, APIs optimized for agentic compatibility, and direct desktop and mobile onboarding, the AI Exchange will provide institutions and individual investors with an unparalleled commodity market in the current U.S. derivatives exchange landscape.

The AI Exchange's futures contracts will be based on IOSCO- and EU BMR-certified indexes that combine realtime private transactions, offering customers precise hedging across a wide variety of GPU models, configurations, and geographies with data specified to the level of SKU. In addition, Architect is in development of an exchange-for-physical market linking Architect's AI Exchange cash settled derivatives with physical delivery marketplaces for compute.

Architect has established a rapidly-growing, multi-national derivatives exchange group that focuses on the AI economy and perpetual futures. The Company offers high-throughput exchange matching technology, instantaneous clearing and settlement, intuitive APIs that manage the entire margin and order lifecycles, AI-assisted SDKs for immediate integration, and next-generation trading UIs. Architect specializes in bringing novel microstructure and derivative contract design to regulated marketplaces, in the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about the American Innovation Exchange and sign up to trade, visit https://architect.co. To trade perpetual futures on compute, metals, interest rates, ETFs, equities, and more on AX, Architect's international perpetual futures exchange, contact [email protected].

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc is a multinational derivatives exchange group and electronic brokerage. The company offers the American Innovation Exchange, the first U.S. Designated Contract Market purpose-built for the artificial intelligence economy. Architect Bermuda Ltd. operates a traditional asset perpetual futures exchange regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. To learn more, please visit https://architect.co.

The AI Exchange's intended products described herein will only be offered in compliance with all applicable law and regulations.

This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc