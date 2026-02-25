Deltix Trading Platform Integrates with Architect Financial Technology's AX Perpetual Futures Exchange

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "The Company") announced today that DeltixLab's ("Deltix") trading platform has integrated with the Company's perpetual futures exchange AX. The partnership will enable Deltix clients to trade perpetual futures on traditional underlying asset classes within its advanced institutional trading platform alongside traditional futures and digital assets.

AX is the financial industry's first regulated and centralized exchange for perpetual futures on traditional asset classes, including foreign currencies, precious metals, equities, interest rates, and other commodities. The integration adds AX to Deltix's broad network of major exchanges and trading venues, giving Deltix clients seamless access to AX's perpetual futures product offering while enabling cross-exchange arbitrage and multi-venue portfolio construction from a single unified interface.

Deltix is part of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company. Deltix provides advanced technology solutions designed to meet the demands of modern futures, perpetuals, and crypto markets. Built on high-performance, low-latency infrastructure, Deltix enables institutional participants to access real-time market data and analytics and deliver advanced execution capabilities. Its technology supports the full trading lifecycle, delivering reliability, scalability, and precision in highly volatile market environments. In partnering with Architect, Deltix expands its venue coverage into a new category of regulated perpetual futures, offering its institutional client base direct access to AX's novel contract offerings.

AX is currently available to institutions — including hedge funds, market makers, family offices, asset managers, insurance and reinsurance companies, and lenders — in eligible jurisdictions. To learn more about AX and onboard to the exchange, visit https://architect.co or contact [email protected] . Sophisticated individual traders interested in trading on AX can access the waitlist at https://architect.co .

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides institutional trading technology, US electronic brokerage services, and a global perpetual futures exchange. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Architect Bermuda Ltd. is regulated under the Bermuda Monetary Authority and operates AX, a multi-asset perpetual futures exchange for institutional customers.

To learn more, please visit https://architect.co .

About DeltixLabs

With a strong foundation in quantitative trading and financial engineering, Deltix empowers firms to optimize trading strategies, manage risk, and gain deeper market insight. By bringing institutional-grade tooling to crypto, Deltix helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. Learn more at https://www.deltixlab.com/ .

