Architectural Engineering And Construction Solutions (AECS) Market size is set to grow by USD 7612.71 million from 2023-2027, increasing requirements for large-scale project management boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market size is estimated to grow by USD 7612.71 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.4% during the forecast period. Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) automate large-scale projects, managing resources and processes efficiently. Benefits include increased connectivity for project inquiries, decreased response time, and enhanced profitability through revenue tracking and BIM adoption. Keywords: AECS, automation, process management, project profitability, designers, construction planners, BIM software, 3D modelling, infrastructure development, sustainability, renewable energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2023-2027

Architectural Engineering And Construction Solutions (AECS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7612.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Key companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ACCA software Spa, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Carlson Software Inc., Chetu Inc., CYPE Ingenieros, Dassault Systemes SE, Esri Global Inc., Hexagon AB, Innovaya LLC, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Solutions AEC, Trimble Inc., and Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Segment Overview

This architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Software, Services) Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

In the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) market, on-premises deployment allows organizations to maintain control over Conceptual design, Budgeting, Project management, Site selection, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction processes. On-premises solutions enable tailored integrations with Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other systems, ensuring Construction efficiency and Energy efficient buildings. Urbanization trends drive the need for Green construction practices, Skilled labor, Automation, and Green building technologies in Residential and Commercial buildings, Industrial plants, and MEP projects. Government regulations and Developing countries necessitate Capital investment in Integrated technology solutions for Regulatory compliance. Autodesk offers BIM software, 3D modelling tools, and Cloud-based AEC solutions. AI and VR are transforming Architectural and Construction projects. The International Trade Administration facilitates Economic growth and Corporate profits through Outsourcing and free trade agreements.

Geography Overview

The Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) market in North America is thriving due to the region's technological maturity and economic progress. Smart cities, driven by integrated technology solutions and regulatory compliance, are at the forefront of infrastructure development. Government regulations and capital investment in developing countries are also fueling market growth. Leading vendors, such as Autodesk, offer cloud-based and on-premises solutions for architects, designers, construction planners, and MEP projects. Building information modeling (BIM) software, 3D modelling tools, and AI and VR technologies are transforming architectural and construction projects. Regulatory compliance, safety protocols, and environmental concerns are key considerations in the AECS industry. International trade administration, urbanisation trends, and economic growth are driving corporate profits and outsourcing, privatisation, and infrastructure development. Mega-plants, industrial plants, and residential and commercial buildings are adopting sustainable technologies, including renewable energy and sustainable materials. Key players include CNH, Plastic Omnium, PO-Rein, and BIG. The AECS market is also witnessing the adoption of advanced technologies like high-pressure hydrogen vessels and sustainable construction methods.

The AECS market is experiencing growth due to cloud-based collaboration, enabling centralized access to project data and interaction with team members. Key trends include privatization, environmental concerns, BIM adoption, infrastructure development, and green building technologies. Solutions run on remote servers, accessible via local applications on various operating systems. Conceptual design, project management, and site selection are facilitated, promoting construction efficiency and energy-efficient buildings.

The AECS market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for digitalization. Open-source software, offering business analytics tools and applications, is popular among small enterprises due to lower costs. Open-source software provides features comparable to proprietary solutions, and can be used on all platforms. It competes with commercial BIM software in areas like conceptual design, project management, and energy-efficient buildings. Key trends include cloud-based solutions, AI, VR, and regulatory compliance. Other areas of focus include urbanization, green construction, and skilled labor.

Research Analysis

The Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) market encompasses the conceptual design, budgeting, project management, site selection, architecture, engineering, and construction phases of various projects, including architectural, construction, and MEP projects. AECS solutions incorporate construction efficiency and energy efficiency, making them essential for the development of urbanization and smart cities. Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, are utilized to enhance the design process and improve construction planning. Cloud-based AEC software and outsourcing services enable international trade administration, contributing to economic growth and corporate profits. Privatization of the construction industry further boosts the market's potential.

Market Research Overview

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) is a critical sector that encompasses the design, planning, and execution of building projects. AECS integrates various disciplines, including structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and construction technology. The industry leverages advanced technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), urbanization, and automation to deliver efficient and sustainable solutions. AECS companies provide a range of services, from project management and design to construction and maintenance. They cater to diverse sectors, including commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial. The market for AECS is growing rapidly due to increasing urbanization, the need for energy-efficient structures, and the adoption of innovative technologies. Companies like AECS play a vital role in shaping the built environment and creating sustainable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing spaces.

