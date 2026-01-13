Architectural Fabrication and Armetco Systems Announce Strategic Merger

Unified platform strengthens national capabilities in architectural cladding, fabrication, and specialty aluminum systems

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Fabrication and Armetco Systems today announced the strategic merger of their operations, bringing together two highly respected organizations to form a unified platform providing Architectural Metal Solutions to the architectural, construction, design, and developer communities nationwide.

The merger builds on the long-standing partnership between the companies and reflects a shared vision to deliver greater scale, operational efficiency, and expanded solutions across architectural cladding, fabrication, and specialty aluminum products.

Under the combined structure, Jeff Cash and Jeff Kenny's leadership roles across the organization remain unchanged, with Cash continuing in his role as CEO and Integrator, and Kenny continuing as Owner and Visionary across the organization.

"This merger represents a natural next step for our businesses," said Jeff Cash, CEO of Architectural Fabrication and Armetco Systems. "We've worked alongside each other for years, and formalizing this alignment allows us to serve our customers with greater consistency, speed, and depth."

As part of the merger, Ryan Martin, previously President of Armetco Systems, has been appointed Global Chief Sales Officer, overseeing sales strategy across Architectural Fabrication, Armetco Systems, and Alumination Architectural Products - a national distributor of specialty wood-look planks, battens, and cladding profiles.

"The goal has always been to build something bigger than any one brand," said Ryan Martin. "By unifying our teams and capabilities, we're creating a platform that builds on Armetco's legacy while positioning us across all divisions for long-term growth, innovation, and solutions for the complex issues our customers face every day."

Scott Stewart has been named Vice President of Sales for both Armetco Systems and Alumination Architectural Products, and Kevin Wampler will oversee Operations and Production across the combined manufacturing platforms as Vice President of Operations.

"This alignment gives us the leadership depth and operational clarity needed to scale responsibly," said Jeff Kenny, Owner. "We're investing in people, systems, and facilities to ensure our customers experience the benefits immediately."

The merger does not impact existing customer relationships, contracts, or project teams. Customers can expect the same service, contacts, and commitment—now supported by a broader, more integrated organization.

About Architectural Fabrication

Architectural Fabrication is a leading provider of sun control solutions and custom metal fabrication based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing sunshades, canopies, louvers, trellises, awnings, metal panel cladding systems and other custom metal products for commercial applications. The company has been in business since 1991 and has served clients across the United States.

About Armetco Systems

Armetco Systems is a premier fabricator of architectural metal products and systems based in Justin, Texas. The company offers a robust line of systems for aluminum composite, plate, metal panel, and curtain wall systems as well as other architectural elements. The company has been in business since 1986 and has completed over 500 signature projects across various sectors.

