Armetco Systems Completes Consolidation into Architectural Fabrication Facility in Fort Worth

"This consolidation is an important step in fully integrating our teams and capabilities," said Jeff Cash, CEO of Architectural Fabrication and Armetco Systems. "Having our operations together in Fort Worth allows us to operate with greater efficiency and consistency while continuing to deliver the level of execution our customers expect."

"From an operational standpoint, the transition has gone extremely well," added Asim Hasan, Chief Operating Officer. "With teams now working side by side, we will have improved coordination, faster decision-making, and stronger alignment across production, planning, and execution globally. The teams are starting to tap into each other's skillsets even more and provide a more unified and integrated product offering to customers"

All active projects and customer relationships have continued without disruption, and the unified facility is actively supporting current production and upcoming backlog.

This consolidation represents a key operational milestone following the merger of Architectural Fabrication and Armetco Systems and reflects the organization's continued investment in scale, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

About Architectural Fabrication

Architectural Fabrication is a leading provider of sun control solutions and custom metal fabrication based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing sunshades, canopies, louvers, trellises, awnings, metal panel cladding systems and other custom metal products for commercial applications. The company has been in business since 1991 and has served clients across the United States.

For more information, visit www.arch-fab.com.

About Armetco Systems

Armetco Systems is a premier fabricator of architectural metal products and systems based in North Texas. The company offers a robust line of systems for aluminum composite, plate, metal panel, and curtain wall systems as well as other architectural elements. The company has been in business since 1986 and has completed hundreds of signature projects across various sectors.

For more information, visit www.armetco.com.

