ARCHITECTURE FOR EVERYONE: HOW FISHER ARCHITECTURE HELPS COMMUNITIES ACHIEVE BEAUTY ON A BUDGET

Fisher ARCHitecture redefines what community design can be by bringing custom, place-driven architecture to nonprofits, cultural institutions, and emerging developers who want to make a lasting mark on Pittsburgh and beyond.

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across Western Pennsylvania invest in new cultural, educational, and public spaces, Fisher ARCHitecture is expanding its mission to make high-quality design accessible to organizations of all sizes and budgets. The firm is elevating the work of museums, universities, nonprofits, and emerging developers who want architecture that expresses identity, strengthens neighborhoods, and reflects long-term vision.

For Fisher ARCHitecture's ideal clients, a building is more than a project. It is a statement of purpose and a tangible expression of community pride. The firm works with organizations and developers who want thoughtful design that strengthens communities and creates lasting impact. Led by principals Eric Fisher and Bea Spolidoro, Fisher ARCHitecture approaches every project with collaboration, advocacy, and the belief that constraints can spark creativity rather than limit it.

Fisher ARCHitecture's approach is grounded in the idea that every community deserves beauty. Their work emphasizes materials, proportion, light, and a sensitivity to the existing surroundings. This philosophy has shaped early visioning services for organizations partnered through Bridgeway Capital, as well as concept development for groups seeking to transform overlooked structures into meaningful places. Fisher's team works closely with clients to explore the potential of a site before major decisions are made, ensuring that design and purpose evolve together.

One of Fisher ARCHitecture's standout community projects is the 2016 renovation of the Aspinwall Marina, now part of the Allegheny RiverTrail Park. The firm helped transform the site into a vibrant event space that has become a point of pride for the Aspinwall community. The project was recognized with an American Institute of Architects Pittsburgh Design Award and has helped propel the park and Marina into sustained growth. In addition to Aspinwall, Fisher ARCHitecture has supported organizations such as OVE Advocates, the Rosedale Block Cluster, and a North Side Pittsburgh residential concept for an emerging developer.

Fisher ARCHitecture continues its commitment to community-centered projects with the ongoing renovation and revitalization of Hotel Terrace Hall, one of Pittsburgh's last remaining Green Book landmarks. The firm provided early design and feasibility studies for the project, reflecting its dedication to helping communities envision spaces that honor the past while inspiring the future. The project reached a milestone in December 2025 as the owners received state funding. On February 12, the owners were joined by Rep. La'Tasha D. Mayes (D-24) for a ceremonial check signing in front of the storied hotel, marking a $150,000 investment toward long-overdue upgrades.

"I am so excited to see the restoration of Hotel Terrace Hall finally come to fruition," said Mayes. "Natalie McAllister and Eugene Taylor have put in an immense amount of time, effort, and love into bringing this historic Hill District site back to its glory days. In addition to filling in the long-standing gap of affordable, high-quality, and Black-owned lodging and third spaces in Pittsburgh, the Hotel Terrace Hall restoration project is also breathing life into one of the last standing Pittsburgh businesses that were listed in The Negro Travelers' Green Book. Hotel Terrace Hall will certainly continue this legacy of Black excellence and entrepreneurship and maintain the authentic charm and character of the Hill District."

Once a lively hub of Jazz, nightlife, and social gatherings in the Hill District, Hotel Terrace Hall was a vital part of the mid-century Green Book network, offering safe, welcoming venues for Black travelers. Photographer Charles "Teenie" Harris famously captured its gleaming bar and bustling restaurant during its 1950s and '60s heyday. The building remains a time capsule of that golden era, complete with period finishes, a vintage jukebox, and vending machines. Working closely with the owners, Fisher ARCHitecture aims to modernize Terrace Hall with contemporary comforts – upgrading windows, doors, and concrete – while preserving its distinctive character for a new generation of visitors from Pittsburgh and beyond.

"We sincerely appreciate the exceptional architectural vision and dedication that Fisher Architecture has brought to the Hotel Terrace Hall Project, and we are deeply grateful for the outstanding work that has shaped our success thus far," said Natalie McAllister and J.R. Taylor, partners in the important evolution of this renovation.

A signature part of the firm's practice is its ability to balance new ideas with existing context. Rather than erasing or imitating older buildings, Fisher highlights their history while introducing contemporary forms that bring energy and relevance. This approach reflects the firm's European influence and mirrors a global design mindset.

As Pittsburgh continues to evolve, Fisher ARCHitecture stands out as a partner for clients who want to build boldly and responsibly. Whether creating a new cultural hub, reimagining a neighborhood property, or shaping the early vision for a community space, the firm offers the creativity, expertise, and advocacy that help organizations turn constraints into compelling architecture. Community leaders, nonprofits, and developers interested in learning more about the firm's mission-driven work are invited to reach out and begin a conversation.

With more than 20 years in business, Fisher ARCHitecture has established itself as a respected architectural firm in Pittsburgh, PA, with a satellite location in Schignano, Italy.

