Archive360 Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360 ™, the modern archiving company trusted by enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the second year in a row in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, published on October 15, 2025.

Archive360 was named a Leader among other recognized digital communications governance and archiving vendors, based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We are excited that Archive360 has been named as a Leader for the second consecutive year in Gartner's DCGA Magic Quadrant," said Jerry Cavitson, CEO of Archive360. "We believe this further validates our mission to help organizations transform their data archiving approach – using the archive as the center of their data ecosystem – and underscores the trust our enterprise and government customers place in us. As digital communications and compliance demands evolve, our commitment remains steadfast: to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent archiving that empowers clients to unlock value from their governed data."

Archive360 provides a secure, scalable data platform that ingests data from all enterprise applications, modern communications, and legacy ERP systems into a data-agnostic, compliant active archive, enabling IT to feed governed data to AI and analytics. Deployed as a cloud-native, class-based architecture, it provides each customer with a dedicated SaaS environment that allows organizations to shift from application-centric to data-centric archiving while comprehensively protecting, classifying, and retiring enterprise data from any application.

Archive360 is the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management. The Archive360 platform addresses complex data governance and compliance challenges while enabling AI and data analytics. Enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide rely on Archive360 to unlock actionable insights from their archived data, while reducing cost and risk. Learn more about Modern Archiving at Archive360.com .

