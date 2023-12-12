ArchKey Solutions Acquires Total Electric, LLC

News provided by

ArchKey Solutions

12 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

Acquisition Expands ArchKey's East Coast Service Offering.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey"), a premier installation and integrated facilities services business that designs, engineers, builds and maintains electrical, technologies, and specialty systems nationally, today announced its acquisition of Total Electric, LLC ("Total" or "Total Electric").

David Howell, President of ArchKeyMona
Steven Stone, CEO of ArchKey Solutions
John M. Homick, President of Total Electric
Founded in 1983 and based in Upper Marlboro, MD, Total Electric specializes in electrical and specialty service, repair, maintenance, and tenant improvements for strategic clients across a diverse set of end markets. Total will become part of the ArchKey/Mona segment, operating in the Eastern United States. The Cosine Group, a division of Armory Securities, LLC, served as the exclusive financial advisor for Total.

"We are excited to welcome Total and its team into ArchKey," said Steven Stone, ArchKey's Chief Executive Officer. "As we expand our facilities services platform, Total's proven track record in facilities service, maintenance, and upgrades is highly complementary to ArchKey/Mona's growing regional service business." 

"We are thrilled to become a part of the ArchKey/Mona team," said John M. Homick ("JM"), President of Total Electric. "We are well-aligned culturally and excited to continue adding capabilities for our customers and providing opportunities for our people." 

As part of the ArchKey/Mona team, Total will be able to service customers across a broader footprint. "We welcome JM and his team into the ArchKey/Mona family," said David Howell, President of ArchKey/Mona. "In addition to complementing our existing service offering, Total's strong customer relationships will expand our reach and help us solve problems in new sectors."

Stone added: "Consistent with our strategic plan, ArchKey is building a national, scalable, integrated facilities services business that is positioned to meet and exceed the growing needs of our end clients. With the increase in electrification, customers need a trusted partner they can rely on for maximum uptime and preventative maintenance on all systems, everywhere they operate. ArchKey is uniquely positioned, and with the addition of Total, we can continue to strengthen our service offerings."

About ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey, one of the largest privately held specialty trade installation and integrated facilities services companies in the United States, is a leader in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our team of over 5,000 works nationally to support our customers and solve problems regardless of their size or complexity. In 2022, ArchKey launched ProKey Facilities, an integrated facilities service platform providing turnkey facility operation management. For more information, please visit www.archkey.com 

SOURCE ArchKey Solutions

News Releases in Similar Topics

