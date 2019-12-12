ArchKey Solutions Welcomes Sprig Electric to The Power of Scale Platform

On December 5, 2019, ArchKey Solutions added Sprig Electric ( www.SprigElectric.com ) of San Jose, California to The Power of Scale platform. Sprig Electric joins Sachs Electric and Parsons Electric, two national contractors based in St. Louis, Missouri and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Backed by over 200 years of combined industry experience, ArchKey Solutions is uniquely positioned to address changing market demands by scaling to one of the largest electrical and technologies providers in the U.S. ArchKey is built to solve complex challenges in the industry, serving its customers whenever and wherever they have a critical need.

"Sprig Electric is a great partner for the ArchKey platform," says Clay Scharff, CEO of ArchKey Solutions. "Not only does their culture, values, and customer focus match that of ArchKey's, but their passion for disruption will serve as a Center of Excellence driving innovation across the platform. We are very excited to welcome Sprig Electric and expand ArchKey's Better Together programs."

Located in Silicon Valley, Sprig is an electrical contractor specializing in design-build services for electrical, low voltage, controls, fire & life safety, and energy solution systems. Sprig was founded in 1970 with a commitment to exceed expectations in customer satisfaction, craftsmanship, and safety. Ranked 32nd in the U.S. by EC&M in 2019, the addition of Sprig will bring ArchKey Solutions' 2019 revenue to just over $1.3 billion, making it one of the largest electrical and technologies contractors in the U.S.

"It was important for us to find a home where Sprig could live on with Mark and I, along with the rest of our leadership team, guiding the company forward," says Pepper Snyder, CEO of Sprig Electric. "ArchKey provides Sprig with scalability and a shared vision for disruption." The Sprig Leadership team will continue to operate the business from its San Jose headquarters. Mark Mandarelli, President of Sprig Electric commented, "We are honored to join a company that not only accepts and values our existing brand, but simultaneously provides the support and tools we need to drive the electrical industry forward in new and exciting ways."

"Sprig has had tremendous success as an electrical and low voltage contractor in the Bay area. As part of ArchKey they can now mobilize and scale with their customers regardless of geography," says Scharff. "With Sprig's leadership on the west coast, coupled with our large project experience, and over $1B bonding capacity there won't be much ArchKey isn't able to do. We're eager for the market to see the next iteration of The Power of Scale."

ABOUT US

ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, and Sprig Electric, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability through The Power of Scale that is unmatched in the industry.

Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, and Sprig Electric are full-service electrical & technologies contractors, with over 200 combined years of history and expertise. Sachs Electric, based in St. Louis, Missouri, Parsons Electric, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sprig Electric, based in San Jose, California are storied brands with differentiated offerings that allow them to be successful individually. However, when called upon, they unite with The Power of Scale to solve complex customer challenges.

