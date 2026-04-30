Archwest Adds Senior Executives as Platform Surpasses $2.5 Billion in Funding

Leading private lender also completes second securitization in six months, underscoring platform scale and capital markets momentum

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archwest Capital ("Archwest"), a leading private lender to residential real estate investors nationwide, backed by Bain Capital, today announced the continued expansion of its leadership team with senior executives from the business-purpose lending space. Archwest also recently surpassed $2.5 billion in funding and closed its second residential transition loan ("RTL") securitization in six months.

Leadership Expansion to Support Continued Growth

Archwest continues expansion, adding industry veterans Rankin Blair, Nick Lambert and Dan Federico to its leadership team.

As part of its 2026 growth strategy, Archwest has strengthened key leadership functions across operations, underwriting, and sales with the additions of Rankin Blair as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), Nick Lambert as Senior Vice President ("SVP") of Underwriting, and Dan Federico as Executive Vice President ("EVP") of Sales.

These leadership additions reflect Archwest's continued investment in the infrastructure, talent, and operating discipline needed to support national growth, deepen client relationships, and scale its platform with consistency.

"Archwest is building a durable, institutionally scaled platform designed to serve professional real estate investors with speed, certainty, and consistency," said Shawn Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archwest. "Rankin, Nick, and Dan each bring meaningful leadership experience in business-purpose lending and real estate finance. Together, they strengthen our ability to scale thoughtfully, execute consistently, and deliver an exceptional experience to our clients and capital partners."

Blair joined Archwest earlier as COO, where he leads the company's core operational functions, including Processing, Underwriting & Credit, Loan Administration, and Technology. He brings more than a decade of experience building and leading high-performing organizations in business-purpose lending. Prior to joining Archwest, he spent 12 years at Lima One Capital, where he advanced through progressively senior leadership roles and ultimately served as COO. Blair also served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain.

Lambert joined Archwest in February as SVP of Underwriting. He brings more than 13 years of real estate experience spanning brokerage, acquisitions, construction, and credit. Prior to joining Archwest, he spent nearly five years at Genesis Capital, where he progressed from Construction Underwriting Analyst to Vice President of Underwriting. He is also a U.S. Army veteran whose decorations include the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Combat Action Badge.

Archwest also recently added Federico as EVP of Sales. Federico brings nearly a decade of experience in real estate finance and lending, with expertise across originations, sales operations, underwriting, and capital markets. Before joining Archwest, he served as SVP of Sales at Anchor Loans and previously spent more than six years at CoreVest Finance, where he most recently served as SVP and Head of Sales Operations.

Platform Scale and Capital Markets Momentum

The expansion of Archwest's leadership team comes alongside continued momentum across the business. On March 26, 2026, the company successfully closed its second RTL securitization in six months, a $275 million transaction, further demonstrating the scale and consistency of the Archwest platform.

The transaction mirrors the structure of Archwest's 2025-RTL1 deal in late October, featuring a two-year revolving period that allows for reinvestment of payoffs into new collateral. The securitization generated strong investor demand across the capital stack, achieving an average of 2.4x oversubscription, with the A1 tranche nearly 5.0x oversubscribed.

"Closing our second securitization in six months and surpassing $2.5 billion in funding marks an important milestone for Archwest," said Kieran Brady, Chief Financial Officer. "These achievements reflect the strength of our origination platform, the confidence of our capital partners, and the disciplined team we are building across the organization."

About Archwest Capital

Archwest Capital is a leading private lender to residential real estate investors nationwide. The company provides business-purpose financing solutions across a diversified suite of products, including ground-up construction, fix-and-flip, bridge, and DSCR rental loan programs. Backed by Bain Capital, Archwest is known for its speed, transparency, and certainty of execution and is a trusted capital partner to thousands of experienced investors, builders, and developers nationwide.

Media Contact

Tuan Pham, CMO

Archwest Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Archwest Capital