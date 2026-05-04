Archy Launches Native AI Scribe Inside Its Dental PMS

Because Archy Scribe starts inside the PMS, it can generate notes informed by the patient's medical history, completed treatments, and care plan without requiring clinicians to restate information the system already has. There is no integration to configure and no separate vendor to manage.

DESIGNED FOR CLINICAL WORKFLOWS

Dentists often finish notes after hours, reconstructing appointments from memory. Hygienists performing perio charting frequently move between the patient and the computer, or rely on an assistant to enter findings in real time.

Archy Scribe is designed to reduce both burdens. Clinicians can record the visit and receive a complete clinical note, either as a SOAP note or mapped to the practice's custom templates. During perio exams, clinicians can speak findings aloud and have Scribe chart them directly into the patient record.

"Dentists did not go to dental school to write notes at 9 p.m. We built Archy Scribe so clinicians can complete documentation before they leave the office and trust that the record reflects what actually happened, not what they are trying to remember hours later."

— Jon Rat, CEO, Archy

At launch, Archy Scribe includes AI-generated SOAP notes from recorded appointments, auto-population of custom clinical note templates, and hands-free voice perio charting.

Archy Scribe is the first in a planned set of AI agents Archy intends to introduce this year. Planned offerings include Archy Revenue for insurance claims processing, Archy Verify for insurance benefits verification, and Archy Connect for patient communications.

EARLY FEEDBACK

Archy Scribe has been in beta with dental practices since late 2025. One beta clinician reported cutting note-writing time in half.

"Writing clinical notes used to be the part of my day I'd put off. Archy Scribe has cut that time in half, sometimes more, and the quality of my notes has improved."

— Dr. Lauren Koch, Avondale Dental Studio

ABOUT ARCHY

Archy is a dental practice management system built for modern dental practices. The platform combines scheduling, charting, imaging, billing, patient communications, and AI-powered clinical documentation in one system. Archy serves dental practices of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit archy.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Berstein, [email protected]

SOURCE Archy Dental, Inc.