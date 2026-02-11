Arcjet Launches v1.0 of its JavaScript SDK, Establishing Stability as a Core Developer Feature

Production-ready SDK marks the end of beta after two years of public iteration, with a stable API teams can confidently build on

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcjet today announced the release of v1.0 of its Arcjet JavaScript SDK, marking the transition from beta to a stable, production-ready API that teams can confidently adopt for the long term. After more than two years of building, testing, and iterating in public, the SDK has reached a milestone that is particularly meaningful for security tooling: a commitment to stability that reduces maintenance burden for developers.

For security products, adoption depends heavily on reliability. In the fast-moving JavaScript ecosystem - where dependency churn is constant and even minor upgrades can become migration projects - Arcjet treated stability as a first-class product requirement rather than an afterthought.

"Shipping v1.0 is a clear signal to developers that Arcjet's API is stable and fully tested with real production workloads," said David Mytton, CEO at Arcjet. "Security should not introduce more work. It should quietly remove an entire class of problems so teams can focus on building features instead of maintaining tooling."

Arcjet first released its JavaScript SDK in alpha in 2023, intentionally keeping the "unstable" label while learning how developers integrated the product across runtimes and frameworks. The SDK graduated to beta in January 2025 once the core API design was proven in real-world usage. Since then thousands of developers have deployed Arcjet's SDK to production environments, relying on the protections that have now officially been labeled "1.0".

Throughout the alpha and beta period, Arcjet treated breaking changes as something to avoid rather than normalize. The team introduced only three breaking changes over two years, most of them minimal, while maintaining backward compatibility wherever possible. When internal refactors were necessary, Arcjet handled migration work itself so developers rarely needed to change application code.

Beyond API design, Arcjet also prioritized a predictable release cadence. Instead of constant version churn, the company aims for roughly one SDK release per month, rolling improvements into a steady, low-noise upgrade cycle that fits the realities of teams running production services.

With v1.0, Arcjet formalizes what has already been true in practice: the JavaScript SDK has been run as production infrastructure from the start, supported by redundant systems, uptime monitoring, and ongoing operational investment.

About Arcjet

Arcjet is building the security platform that ships with your code - expert security AI embedded in every request. Built to integrate directly into modern codebases, Arcjet enables fast-growing teams to embed security into their codebase without sacrificing flexibility. Founded in 2023 by David Mytton, Arcjet is already deployed in 500+ production apps and backed by Plural, Ott Kaukver, Andreessen Horowitz, Seedcamp, and 20+ leading devtools & security angels. https://arcjet.com/

SOURCE Arcjet