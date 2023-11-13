ArcLight Appoints Andrew L. Ott as a Senior Advisor

ArcLight Capital Partners

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former President & CEO of PJM Interconnection to Partner with Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investment firm, has appointed Andrew L. Ott, former President and CEO of PJM Interconnection ("PJM"), as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Ott will work with ArcLight on new investment opportunities in the power, infrastructure, and energy transition sectors.

Andrew L. Ott

"Andy is a leading expert in wholesale electricity market design, power system operations, and navigating the ongoing energy transition," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "We look forward to utilizing his expertise to help ArcLight continue identifying attractive infrastructure projects to invest in."

While at PJM, Mr. Ott helped launch the wholesale energy market and held a number of senior leadership positions before becoming CEO in 2015. He also served on the Board of PJM, the largest electric grid operator in the United States.

"ArcLight is well positioned to navigate the transformation from traditional to sustainable power infrastructure," said Mr. Ott. "While the industry faces obstacles on the road to a low-carbon future, I believe the firm's focus on existing power infrastructure will continue to play a vital role in this transition."

Mr. Ott is Head of Technical and Partner Operations at X, The Moonshot Factory's Tapestry project, which is focused on speeding the transition to a carbon-free electricity system. He serves as Co-Chairman of the Energy Transition Forum, an international non-profit organization that provides a forum for discussing ongoing changes in the energy system.

ArcLight's Senior Advisor team includes former Vistra CEO Curt Morgan, former DTE Energy Chairman and CEO Gerry Anderson, Toronto Hydro CEO Anthony Haines, and former Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault.

About ArcLight
ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,900-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

