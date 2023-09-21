ArcLight Appoints Curt Morgan as a Senior Advisor

Former CEO of Vistra to Partner with Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investment firm, has appointed Curt Morgan, former CEO of Vistra Corp., as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Morgan will work with various ArcLight portfolio companies as well as assist in identifying new investment opportunities across the U.S.

"We are excited to welcome Curt Morgan to our Senior Advisor team, which already includes highly experienced and respected leaders in the industry," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "He brings to ArcLight decades of experience, having managed one of the leading integrated publicly traded power companies. Together, we will continue to advance our value-add infrastructure strategy focused on the electrification value chain."

Mr. Morgan was most recently CEO of Vistra, an integrated retail electricity and power generation company, for more than five years. During his tenure, he helped establish the company as a power and energy transition leader while transforming it from a single-state provider into one of the largest power producers and retailers in the country.

"As a pioneer and established leader in power and renewable infrastructure investing, I believe ArcLight is well positioned to capitalize on the electrification mega trend and need for sustainable energy that will help power our nation's future," stated Mr. Morgan. "I look forward to helping ArcLight continue to grow, identify new investment opportunities, and drive value from its investment portfolio."

Prior to Vistra, Mr. Morgan was President and CEO of EquiPower Resources, a multi-RTO platform of dispatchable and renewable power generation resources, and FirstLight Power, a leading clean power producer, developer, and energy storage company serving North America. He also held leadership positions at NRG Energy, Mirant Corporation, Reliant Energy, and BP Amoco.

Mr. Morgan joins ArcLight's team of Senior Advisors including former DTE Energy Chairman and CEO Gerry Anderson, Toronto Hydro CEO Anthony Haines, and former Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault.

About ArcLight
ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,900-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

