ArcLight Appoints Gerry Anderson as a Senior Advisor

News provided by

ArcLight Capital Partners

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former DTE Energy Chairman to Partner with Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investor, has appointed Gerry Anderson, former DTE Energy Chairman and CEO, as a Senior Advisor and ArcLight Power Infrastructure board member. Mr. Anderson will work with ArcLight to identify new investment opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors.

Continue Reading
Gerry Anderson
Gerry Anderson

"As the architect and leader of DTE Energy's strategy to develop its regulated, non-regulated and sustainable infrastructure businesses, Gerry will be a significant addition to our investment and portfolio management initiatives," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "We are seeing increasing opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors, and Gerry brings a lot of experience and resources to the table to add value."

Mr. Anderson recently retired as Executive Chairman of DTE Energy after an almost 30-year career with the Detroit-based company, which is involved in the development and management of utility infrastructure-related businesses and services nationwide. He held executive leadership roles throughout his tenure before being named president in 2004, CEO in 2010, and Chairman in 2011. During his time as CEO, Mr. Anderson led the clean energy transformation of DTE's power generation.

"I look forward to partnering with ArcLight and helping to identify the right value-add investments to support its growing sustainable infrastructure business in North America," Anderson stated. "With a longstanding investment platform focused on decarbonization, electrification, reliability, and sustainability, I believe ArcLight is well positioned to capitalize on existing incumbent infrastructure which provides a front row seat and investment optionality in the transition."

Prior to joining DTE Energy, Mr. Anderson was a senior consultant at McKinsey & Co. specializing in the energy sector and financial institutions. He earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and a master of business administration and master of public policy from the University of Michigan.

ArcLight recently announced two additional Senior Advisors – Toronto Hydro CEO Anthony Haines and former Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault.

About ArcLight
ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners

Also from this source

ArcLight Acquires an Incremental Interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC from Brookfield Infrastructure

ArcLight's Sequitur Platform to Acquire Operating California Wind Farm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.