ArcLight Reaches Agreement with PSEG to Acquire Generation Units

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parkway Generation and Generation Bridge II, wholly owned subsidiaries of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, L.P. ("ArcLight") entered into definitive purchase agreements with Public Service Enterprise Group ("PSEG") to acquire its 6,750 MW generation portfolio, for total consideration of $1,920 million, subject to a working capital and certain other customary purchase price adjustments.

Parkway Generation and Generation Bridge II are targeting closing the transaction late in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022. The generation portfolio includes several recently constructed, highly efficient natural gas-fired resources located across several locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as primary legal counsel to ArcLight.

About ArcLight

