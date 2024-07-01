Arclin Acquires RG Dispersants

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a material science company that manufactures polymer technologies, specialty chemicals and engineered building products for numerous end-markets, announced today that it has completed the purchase of RG Dispersants, ("RGD"), a leading producer of specialty dispersants and surface-active products from CPS Performance Materials.

"The addition of the Candiac and Cedartown teams and physical assets continues to add new products and markets for Arclin," said Bradley Bolduc, President & CEO of Arclin. "Arclin has a strategy to diversify our product offerings into areas that are related to our core chemical competencies and manufacturing expertise."

The acquisition of RGD expands Arclin's capabilities in North America and is viewed as a key step in the company's strategy toward expanding its product presence into sectors that are adjacent to its core chemistries and business. The new Arclin business will operate RGD's plants in Candiac, Quebec and Cedartown, GA and the acquisition will add approximately 150 new team members to Arclin's existing 850-person team.

"The addition of RGD will add applications such as wallboard, specialty concrete and specialty rubber / tire production," said Bolduc. "Additionally, it will strengthen our already established agriculture and natural resources business with new mission critical technologies further strengthening our product offerings in these sectors. We are excited to add these to a growing list of markets that already includes building products, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, agriculture, electronics, transportation infrastructure, natural resources and other end markets. We are very excited about the addition of RGD as we continue to transform Arclin into a more diverse material science company."

"The sale of RGD to Arclin was a logical next step for the business," said Jeremy Steinfink, CPS CEO. "Under CPS Performance Materials ownership, the business has developed into a clear technology leader and supply partner offering best in class dispersing solutions. As RGD continues to expand, customers will benefit from Arclin's knowledge of our key end markets, breadth of technical expertise and distribution and interest in rapid deployment of resources in support of the growth strategy," Steinfink added.

Transition efforts are well underway and Arclin anticipates a smooth transition for existing RGD Company customers.

Arclin was advised in this transaction by BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Kirkland & Ellis. CPS Performance Materials was advised in this transaction by Piper Sandler & Co. and Thompson Hine.

About Arclin :

Arclin is a leading materials science provider of chemistry-based polymer technologies and engineered products for numerous industrial applications including building products, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, agriculture, electronics, transportation infrastructure, natural resources and other end markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and the UK, manufacturing for customers worldwide. Arclin is a portfolio company of TJC, LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company. TJC has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology and Infrastructure.

About CPS Performance Materials:

CPS Performance Materials is a diversified specialty chemicals company with businesses serving multiple end markets including pharmaceuticals, nutrition, medical/eyecare, specialty coatings in a broad range of applications. CPS Performance Materials is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle market specialty building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies.

