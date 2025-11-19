First Home in Altadena Protected by Arclin Firepoint™ Marks Milestone in Smarter, Safer Rebuilding

Collaboration between Arclin and Rebuild Altadena showcases the latest in fire-resistant building materials, setting a new standard for resilient home design in wildfire-prone communities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leader in fire-resistant building materials, is proud to support Rebuild Altadena and the reconstruction of homes impacted by the Eaton wildfire of January 2025 that burned 14,000+ acres and destroyed over 9,400 structures. Among these projects is a groundbreaking new home on Navarro Street, the first in the area to be protected by Arclin Firepoint™, marking a major milestone in rebuilding Altadena with the latest in fire-resistant construction.

Framer-Installed Firepoint Wall Panels

The home, built by David Ly, founder of Rebuild Altadena and a local builder whose own home was destroyed in the fires, reflects his commitment to helping Altadena families rebuild smarter, stronger, and safer. Designed by Steven S. Lamb, Chief Designer of Steven S. Lamb Residential Design, the Navarro Street home features Firepoint structural fire-rated sheathing, a next-generation material engineered to help protect structures in wildfire-prone areas. Firepoint panels can resist flames for up to 90 minutes on a 60-minute wall assembly, providing homeowners and first responders with 50% more time to react. By using Firepoint, this home sets a new standard for resilient design in California, proving that going beyond code is possible without compromising aesthetics or performance.

"After losing my own home in the fires, I knew I wanted to be part of rebuilding Altadena in a safer, smarter way," said David Ly, founder of Rebuild Altadena and builder of the Navarro Street home. "Using Firepoint allowed us to build with confidence, knowing we're adding meaningful protection that helps families feel more secure in the homes we create."

Through its support of Rebuild Altadena, Arclin provided Firepoint product support and technical expertise to ensure that the rebuilding efforts in the community meet elevated standards for safety and durability.

"Supporting Rebuild Altadena is an important example of how innovation can serve communities when they need it most," said Bradley Bolduc, CEO of Arclin. "We developed Firepoint to make high-performance fire protection more accessible and practical for builders everywhere. Seeing it installed in the first home of its kind in Altadena represents the kind of progress and collaboration we believe defines the future of building smarter homes."

"Firepoint represents the next generation of fire-resistant materials, engineered not just to meet code but to go beyond it", said Matt Risinger, builder and founder of The Build Show. "Its advanced intumescent technology can slow flame spread and buy critical time for homeowners and first responders, helping create a safer future for communities like this one. What's happening in Altadena is a powerful example of builders, designers, and manufacturers coming together to turn tragedy into progress. Standing at the first home in the Rebuild Altadena neighborhood, you can see resilience in action."

To celebrate the ongoing recovery efforts, Rebuild Altadena will host a ribbon-cutting and community celebration on Saturday, November 22, from 1–5 p.m. The event will highlight the progress made in the community and showcase how fire-resistant innovations like Firepoint are helping create safer, more resilient neighborhoods across Altadena.

The Navarro Street home stands as a milestone, the first in Altadena to be protected by Firepoint, and a symbol of the city's renewed commitment to rebuilding with innovation, collaboration, and resilience at its core.

About Arclin Firepoint™

Engineered for excellence by industry-leading manufacturer Arclin, Firepoint provides revolutionary fire-resistant building materials that combine advanced technology with superior performance. Firepoint's patented intumescent technology is designed to slow down the spread of flames and provide more fire resistance than code,* giving first responders and residents critical time to respond in case of a fire, time that can make all the difference. The superior fire resistance Firepoint offers provides homeowners peace of mind, knowing that their homes are better protected in the event of a fire. For more information, visit www.firepoint.arclin.com.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visitwww.arclin.com.

About Rebuild Altadena

Founded by local builder David Ly, Rebuild Altadena is a community-driven initiative dedicated to helping residents recover and rebuild after the devastating wildfires that impacted the region. The organization focuses on designing and constructing homes that combine beauty, affordability, and advanced fire protection to ensure a safer, more resilient Altadena for generations to come.

*Per ASTM E-119 in a third-party accredited lab

SOURCE Arclin