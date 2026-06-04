Arclin to Highlight Firepoint® 10-Foot OSB Panel at AIA26

WUI-focused education and fire-resistant innovation underscore Arclin's presence in San Diego

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a global materials science company, will highlight its new 10-foot Firepoint® oriented strand board (OSB) panel at the 2026 AIA Conference on Architecture & Design, June 10-13, in booth #4318 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Firepoint® provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, giving people critical time to protect lives and property.

"Builders are looking for ways to work more efficiently without sacrificing performance," said Teong Tan, Chief Research Officer of Arclin. "As wall assemblies get larger and timelines get tighter, building solutions, like Firepoint® 10-foot OSB panels, are designed to meet those realities head-on. AIA is a great opportunity to connect with architects and builders and share how we're supporting better outcomes from design through installation."

Visit Booth #4318 to Learn About:

Arclin Firepoint ® 10-ft OSB: Firepoint® is a proprietary sheathing that provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 50 percent or more, to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property.* New in 2026, Firepoint® now supports a larger 4x10 panel size, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction and compatible with roughly 80% of the market that relies on OSB sheathing.

Firepoint® is a proprietary sheathing that provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 50 percent or more, to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property.* New in 2026, Firepoint® now supports a larger 4x10 panel size, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction and compatible with roughly 80% of the market that relies on OSB sheathing. Liquid-Applied WRB & Firepoint®-Compatible Caulk: Explore liquid-applied WRB and Firepoint®-compatible caulk solutions for air sealing purposes, engineered to integrate seamlessly into standard builder workflows.

In addition to sharing its latest building solutions, Arclin will contribute to the conference's educational programming through a Continuing Education (CE) course hosted by Code Compliance Engineer Loren Ross, PE, titled "Navigating California Wildland-Urban Interface Code: 2025 Updates," in the SDCC Build Theater on Thursday, June 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. CE attendees will gain an overview of the newly consolidated 2025 California Wildland-Urban Interface Code (CWUIC), including key updates, commonly overlooked provisions, and compliance pathways for fire-resistant-rated construction, helping architects and builders better navigate fire safety requirements for materials and assemblies in California's high-demand WUI zones.

For more information about Firepoint®, visit https://firepoint.arclin.com/.

*Per ASTM E-119 in a third-party accredited lab.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, aerospace, defense, personal protection, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

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SOURCE Arclin